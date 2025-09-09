BTC $111,701.46 -0.89%
ETH $4,291.79 -1.87%
SOL $213.87 -0.95%
PEPE $0.000010 0.56%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.75%
DOGE $0.23 0.32%
XRP $2.96 -0.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.87
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant BBVA to Power Crypto Custody

Adoption Bank Ripple
The new deal will see BBVA use Ripple Custody to manage bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) holdings for retail customers in Spain.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant BBVA to Power Crypto Custody

Ripple is deepening its ties with BBVA, announcing on Tuesday an agreement to provide its institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to support the Spanish bank’s expanding crypto operations.

Key Takeaways:

  • BBVA will use Ripple’s custody tech to manage BTC and ETH for retail clients in Spain.
  • The partnership builds on earlier collaborations in Switzerland and Turkey.
  • Ripple’s expansion reflects a broader post-MiCA push by European banks into crypto.

The new deal will see BBVA use Ripple Custody to manage bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) holdings for retail customers in Spain, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The move comes following the bank’s launch of a digital asset trading and custody service earlier this year.

Ripple Powers Banks with Compliant Crypto Custody Solutions

Ripple’s custody technology enables banks to offer secure and compliant crypto services while maintaining operational efficiency.

BBVA’s Francisco Maroto, Head of Digital Assets, said the partnership allows the bank to deliver a full custody experience directly to its clients using “proven and trusted technology.”

This isn’t Ripple’s first time working with BBVA. The companies have already partnered in Switzerland and Turkey, and previously collaborated on real-time cross-border payments.

“Now that the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) is established across Europe, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s Managing Director for Europe.

The move follows broader trends across Europe, where major banks are pushing into digital assets following the rollout of MiCA.

In July, reports surfaced that Deutsche Bank plans to launch crypto custody services for clients in 2025. Standard Chartered and Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody are also advancing crypto offerings across Europe.

Last month, BBVA was also linked to Binance, reportedly serving as an independent custodian for the exchange’s clients.

Ripple’s expanded role with BBVA underscores how regulated financial institutions are rapidly integrating crypto services, relying on infrastructure partners to ensure compliance and scalability in a post-MiCA environment.

Ripple Expands Dollar-Backed Stablecoin RLUSD to Africa

As reported, Ripple has extended the reach of its US dollar-backed stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), into Africa, forming new partnerships with fintech platforms Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card.

The move opens regulated access to a stable digital dollar for institutional users across the continent, where demand for reliable cross-border payment infrastructure continues to grow.

Launched in late 2024, RLUSD is issued by a New York trust company regulated by the state’s Department of Financial Services and has surpassed $700 million in supply on Ethereum and the XRP Ledger.

Beyond payments, RLUSD is also playing a role in real-world use cases. In Kenya, Mercy Corps Ventures is piloting the stablecoin in climate risk insurance programs.

In one initiative, RLUSD is held in escrow and released automatically when satellite data detects drought conditions.

Another pilot provides rainfall insurance, with funds disbursed in the event of extreme weather.

In July, Zug-based crypto bank AMINA also announced that it will support Ripple stablecoin RLUSD, initially offering custody and trading services.

In a statement sent to Cryptonews, AMINA said it has become the first bank globally to directly support the stablecoin. The bank plans to expand its services in the coming months.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.96
0.58 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
0.56 %
Pepe
Solana
SOL
$213.87
0.95 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,093,849,849,115
1.68
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
US Congressman Calls for Probe Into Chinese Bitcoin Mining Firms Bitmain, Cango
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-09 14:20:19
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Futures Cool as Whale Activity Drops Ahead of Key Inflation Data – $105K Retest Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-09 14:16:49
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors