BTC $114,370.31 1.95%
ETH $4,227.58 2.06%
SOL $213.67 1.60%
PEPE $0.0000094 0.46%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.07%
DOGE $0.23 -0.20%
XRP $2.89 0.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?

Crypto ETFs SEC
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings — Why?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of proposed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw their pending Form 19b-4 filings.

The move follows the agency’s September 18 approval of generic listing standards, which streamline the process for bringing new cryptocurrency ETFs to market.

The instruction does not represent a setback for issuers. Instead, it reflects a procedural shift that eliminates the need for case-by-case exchange rule changes for each token.

Crypto ETF Market Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum Under New Rules

Under the new framework, exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can list crypto ETFs under generic rules, provided the products meet predefined criteria.

Issuers now advance directly with S-1 registration statements, the last step before an ETF can launch.

Withdrawals of the now-unnecessary 19b-4 filings are expected to begin this week, with several October deadlines approaching for existing applications.

At least 16 proposals covering tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum remain under SEC review. The shift is part of what regulators describe as a maturing framework for cryptocurrency financial products.

The agency’s approval of generic standards was designed to provide a stable platform for digital asset ETFs while including exemptions that encourage on-chain capital market development.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new framework reduces barriers while maintaining investor protection, noting that the rules support innovation without compromising oversight.

For issuers including Grayscale, 21Shares, and VanEck, the change is important. Previously, each product required two separate approvals: one from the exchange via a 19b-4 filing and another from the asset manager through an S-1.

The dual process often stretched nine months or more. With generic standards in place, timelines can shrink to as few as 75 days.

The SEC has already applied the new framework in practice. On September 18, the regulator approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product to list under the streamlined system.

GDLC offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, and currently manages over $915 million in assets. Its approval marked a turning point for multi-asset crypto products in the U.S. market.

The change comes amid a flood of new filings. On September 17, issuers submitted at least five fresh ETF proposals, ranging from a Bitwise spot Avalanche ETF to Tuttle’s “Income Blast” funds covering Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui.

ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci said the applications demonstrate how quickly the market is expanding beyond traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

SEC Faces Wave of Crypto ETF Deadlines as Solana, XRP Filings Near Key Dates

More than 92 crypto ETF applications are now pending before the SEC.

Deadlines for several of those filings fall in October and November. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF applications face a November 14 decision after the SEC used its maximum 60-day extension authority earlier this month.

BlackRock’s amendment to add staking to its iShares Ethereum Trust is now due October 30. Grayscale’s Hedera Trust decision is scheduled for November 12, while proposals tied to Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other altcoins are scattered across the same timeframe.

Bloomberg analysts project over a 95% chance of approval for Solana and XRP ETFs before year-end, despite repeated extensions. Prediction markets reflect similar optimism, with Polymarket odds on a Solana ETF approval currently at 99%.

Analysts argue that the new standards make the timeline less dependent on formal deadlines, since the SEC can approve S-1 filings at any time if products meet eligibility requirements.

The SEC is also coordinating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on broader digital asset regulation.

A joint roundtable is planned to align approaches across agencies as part of Chair Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative, launched in July to modernize securities rules for the digital era.

For investors and issuers, the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings shows how the regulatory environment is shifting from case-by-case hurdles to standardized procedures.

While many products still await review, the procedural streamlining shows faster paths to market for a wide range of cryptocurrency ETFs.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$213.67
1.60 %
Solana
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2364
0.20 %
Dogecoin
XRP
XRP
$2.89
0.91 %
XRP
Litecoin
LTC
$107.06
0.25 %
Litecoin
Cardano
ADA
$0.8093
0.33 %
Cardano

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,116,830,767,144
0.69
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are About to Launch, Offering New Opportunities for Investors
2025-09-20 11:30:00
Blockchain News
“From 270 Days to 75”: How the SEC’s Quiet Rule Change Rewires Crypto ETF Timelines
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-25 19:53:17
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors