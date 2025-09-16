Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

With the FOMC beginning its meeting today, is the crypto price prediction for XRP, SOL and PEPE about to turn ultra-bullish?

Major tokens have mounted a modest recovery today, with the crypto price prediction for XRP, Solana, and Pepe improving as we get closer to the FOMC’s much-anticipated meeting this week.

The crypto market as a whole has seen its total cap rise by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, reaching $4.11 trillion as investors become more bullish in anticipation of a likely rate cut from the Fed.

It’s in this context that we take a closer look at XRP, Solana and Pepe, which are now in a position where they could surge in the event of a rate cut tomorrow.

We examine their fundamentals and technicals, and we offer predictions as to where they could be in the near and more distant future.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 September

XRP ($XRP): Incoming ETF Approval Could Push Alt to New ATH by October

XRP has risen to $3.03 today, marking a 1.5% gain in 24 hours and a decent 8% increase in a fortnight.

What’s also bullish is that the altcoin is still down by 3% in a month, implying that it still has plenty of space to rally further this week before entering an overbought position.

There are numerous reasons to be optimistic about XRP right now, with the most immediate being the fact that we could see upwards of ten XRP ETFs gain SEC approval in the coming months.

In fact, Bloomberg analysts have suggested that one XRP ETF – the REX-Osprey XRP ETF – could begin trading as early as this week, which could be massive for the coin’s price.

This coincides with XRP reaching a very opportune position in its chart, which is showing a steady increase in momentum, just in time for bullish news (from the Fed and/or SEC).

Source: TradingView

XRP’s RSI (yellow) has climbed above 50 in recent days and looks ready to climb further, while its MACD (orange, blue) has also recently turned positive.

When you combine these technicals with Ripple’s recent growth and expansion as a cross-border transfer business, they point to a rising XRP price.

It could reach $3.50 by the end of the month, while a bull rally could see it top $5 in December.

Solana ($SOL): Treasury Firms Can Push Token to New Highs Within Weeks

Trading at the $235 level, Solana has risen by 7.5% in a week and by 22% in a month.

This gives the altcoin plenty of momentum as we enter a key period for the crypto market, with Solana having benefited from lots of positive news recently.

On the one hand, more institutions and/or public companies have announced SOL treasury strategies, including the Galaxy Digital-backed Forward Industries and Helius Medical.

On the other hand, Solana continues to grow as a layer-one platform, as evidenced by Pump.fun’s ongoing growth in revenue, for example.

This arguably makes SOL the most bullish alt in the market right now, with its chart today showing that it’s getting closer to a peak.

Source: TradingView

As such, we could see the Solana price rise strongly towards the end of the week, following the FOMC’s rate decision, before correcting a little over the weekend.

Longer term, the prospect of SOL ETFs means that the crypto price prediction for Solana is very bullish, with the coin set to reach new all-time highs in Q4.

It could potentially pass $300 by November, before crossing $400 by the New Year.

Pepe ($PEPE): Whale Buys Indicate Incoming Pump for Meme Token

As with several other coins, Pepe has moved sideways today, with its current price of $0.00001076 representing a very slight drop in 24 hours.

However, PEPE remains up by 11% in a fortnight, and while it is down by 4% in a month, this presents an opportunity for further gains in the very near future.

Its chart supports the view that the meme token remains in an oversold position and that a rebound is on its way.

As we can see below, its indicators have only recently turned positive, having spent pretty much all of August in negative territory.

Source: TradingView

And it seems that whales have been stocking up on PEPE in recent days, in expectation of big rises in the weeks and/or months to come.

This is an encouraging development as far as the crypto price prediction for PEPE goes, and it testifies to the meme token’s enduring popularity.

We could therefore see the PEPE price reach $0.0000160 in the next few weeks, before climbing to $0.000030 by Xmas.

