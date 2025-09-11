U.S. Inflation Stays at 2.9% to Boost Rate Cut Expectations – Bitcoin Rally to $140K?

Anas Hassan Last updated: September 11, 2025

Bitcoin is back in the spotlight as fresh U.S. inflation data has intensified expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, bringing a boost across risk assets.

With CPI holding steady at 2.9% year-over-year, analysts suggest Bitcoin may now be primed for a fresh price discovery phase, setting sights on a new all-time high near $140,000.

Similarly, U.S. Core CPI (ex-Food/Energy) increased to 3.1%, the highest level since February, while weekly unemployment claims spiked to 263K, the highest since October 2021.

Overall US CPI moved up to 2.9% in August, the highest level since January.



US Core CPI (ex-Food/Energy) moved up to 3.1%, the highest level since February.



Despite rising inflation, the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps next week and another 25 bps in October & December. pic.twitter.com/bdDJZ2bBig — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) September 11, 2025

Fed Rate-Cut Expectations: The $140K Bitcoin Catalyst?

Additionally, the U.S. 10-year note yield officially dropped below 4% for the first time since April 4, confirming market readiness to fully price in three 25-bps interest rate cuts by year-end.

The odds of the cuts on Polymarket ahead of the Fed’s September 16th–17th FOMC meeting have now surged to 84% for a 25 bps cut, with 50 bps and no rate cut at 13.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

A 25 bps rate cut means the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates by 0.25%. For example, if the federal funds rate were 2.50%, a 25 bps cut would bring it down to 2.25%.

This indicates the Fed is shifting toward a more accommodative monetary stance to stimulate the economy.

For Bitcoin, the rate cut means cheaper money and a liquidity boost as investors seek higher returns in risk assets. Lower rates can also weaken the U.S. dollar, making BTC (a non-sovereign asset) more attractive.

Historically, Bitcoin rallies when markets anticipate easier monetary policy. The most prominent Fed rate cut cycle in recent times was in March 2020, when COVID-19 hit.

5 years ago we had a stock market crisis in 2020. Bitcoin fell 40% in one day and 65% total.



The S&P 500 fell 9.5% on that same day.



Bitcoin bottomed at $4,000 then went up by 17x in the rebound from the crisis as we printed money.



If Bitcoin now falls 45% from the top and… pic.twitter.com/G6YaL8qK2m — Luke Broyles (@luke_broyles) April 7, 2025

The Fed slashed rates by 50 bps on March 3, 2020, and then by a full 100 bps on March 15, 2020, bringing rates down to near zero (0–0.25%).

This triggered massive liquidity injections (QE), but initially, crypto markets (including Bitcoin) crashed due to panic selling.

However, as stimulus and rate cuts took effect, Bitcoin rallied from ~$5K in March 2020 to $69K by November 2021

Bitcoin’s Next Move: $105K Dip Before $140K Moon?

Now, BTC looks like it wants to mimic similar price action. Following the CPI data, BTC pumped above $114,500, but is now declining again, which shows that inflation is still hot, and markets are reacting accordingly.

$BTC tapped the $114,500 liquidity region and then went down.



Usually, the US market (NY) session has resulted in price correction for Bitcoin.



Also, CPI has increased 0.2% MoM which means inflation is still a concern.



I think today's price action will be very volatile. pic.twitter.com/dnUZjHC8VO — Ted (@TedPillows) September 11, 2025

Given that Bitcoin averaged a 9% drop after each CPI report in recent months, analysts point to a revisit of $105k-107K before the ultimate rally above $124k all-time highs.

Trader BitBull spotted a key MACD bullish crossover on Bitcoin’s chart, the first since the April low.

This technical sign occurred on September 5, when Bitcoin’s momentum indicators flipped positive, suggesting a potential trend reversal.

Bitcoin just had a MACD golden cross on the daily timeframe.



But this one is a bit different.



For the first time since April bottom, BTC had a MACD bullish cross below 0 line.



Last time it happened, BTC rallied 40% in a month and hit a new ATH. pic.twitter.com/DHSXPu9JJZ — BitBull (@AkaBull_) September 10, 2025

BitBull notes that similar patterns historically preceded major rallies: “Last time this setup occurred, Bitcoin surged 40% within a month and reached new highs.”

The MACD momentum shift could drive Bitcoin toward $140,000, aligning with price predictions from analysts, including Finam Holdings’ Nikita Stepanov.

More aggressive targets from Bitwise’s Matt Hougan and Arthur Hayes project $200k-$250k levels.

Technical Analysis: Bitcoin Chart Points to Bull Run Continuation

On the technical front, Bitcoin is now breaking out of a descending channel that has contained price action since mid-August.

The chart shows two key ascending triangle patterns.

One is completed and has already triggered a breakout above the channel resistance, and a larger ascending triangle in the downtrend phase is now being validated.

Source: TradingView/TrendDiva

Based on these technical indicators, the price direction appears bullish in the near to medium term, with a target projection of $120,000.

However, traders should watch for any pullback to retest $109,116, which appears to be a strong support zone that should hold if the bullish thesis remains intact.

Looking at the weekly Bitcoin chart spanning over a decade, a clear cyclical pattern suggests we’re entering what could be the fifth major bull cycle since 2011.

Source: TradingView/TradingShot

Based on the historical pattern, Bitcoin appears to be transitioning from the accumulation zone into the parabolic bull phase.

The cyclical nature aligns with the consistent four-year pattern, which suggests a strong upside potential over the coming 4-8 months.