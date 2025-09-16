BTC $115,346.79 0.31%
ETH $4,501.53 -0.72%
SOL $235.56 -0.48%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.37%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.54%
DOGE $0.26 -0.23%
XRP $3.03 1.11%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.80
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Solana Meme Coin Platform Pump.fun Surpasses Hyperliquid in Daily Protocol Revenue

hyperliquid Memecoin pump.fun
The milestone comes as memecoin trading continues to rally in September, fueled by a sharp spike in market activity and token launches.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Solana Meme Coin Platform Pump.fun Surpasses Hyperliquid in Daily Protocol Revenue

Pump.fun, a Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has surged past perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid in daily protocol revenue, according to new data from DefiLlama.

Key Takeaways:

  • Pump.fun surpassed Hyperliquid in daily protocol revenue, hitting over $1 billion in trading volume and ranking third among DeFi platforms.
  • The memecoin market cap surged to a 30-day high of $83 billion, reflecting strong retail interest and token launches.
  • Pump.fun is expanding into livestreaming, paying $4 million to creators as it aims to rival platforms like Rumble and Kick.

The milestone comes as memecoin trading continues to rally in September, fueled by a sharp spike in market activity and token launches.

On Monday, Pump.fun recorded over $1.02 billion in daily trading volume, up from $942 million the day before, as shown by decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter.

Memecoin Market Cap Hits $83B High Amid Ongoing Sector Rally

The surge coincided with a broader memecoin sector rally, where the total market cap hit a 30-day high of $83 billion on Sunday, holding above $80 billion through Monday.

While the sector has slightly cooled to $76 billion at press time, the interest in meme tokens remains elevated.

Pump.fun’s total value locked (TVL) also hit a record high of $334 million on Sunday, underscoring growing capital inflow into the platform’s smart contracts.

The protocol ranked third in daily DeFi revenue, behind only Tether and Circle, while beating out Hyperliquid for two consecutive days. This marks a notable shift in protocol rankings as retail interest floods into memecoins again.

Beyond trading volume, Pump.fun is pushing aggressively into livestreaming. On Monday, the platform announced it had distributed $4 million in rewards to content creators, the majority of whom were first-time streamers.

Pump.fun co-founder Alon claimed the platform’s livestreaming tool surpassed Rumble in average concurrent streams, edging toward 1% of Twitch’s share and 10% of Kick’s. However, these claims remain unverified by third-party analytics platforms.

The memecoin sector’s latest momentum also lifted major tokens like Dogecoin, which gained 11% over the past week despite the delay of a proposed US-listed Dogecoin ETF.

Other lesser-known meme tokens, including Memecore (M), Moo Deng (MOODENG), and DORA, posted double-digit gains as well.

Pump.fun’s breakout underscores how fast-growing meme culture continues to disrupt both DeFi economics and Web3 entertainment platforms, as it evolves beyond speculation into creator-driven ecosystems.

Pump.fun Acquires Kolscan

In July, Pump.fun announced its acquisition of the wallet tracking tool Kolscan, aiming to revolutionize on-chain trading.

The integration will merge Kolscan’s analytics with Pump.fun’s social trading features, enhancing transparency, wallet tracking, and copy-trading capabilities.

Co-founder Alon Cohen emphasized that trading is a “social sport,” highlighting the importance of community and shared insights in driving success within the ecosystem.

As part of the deal, all Kolscan services will be made free to users.

Pump.fun has already attracted tens of thousands of users and intends to build a scalable crypto social media platform, leveraging Kolscan’s tools to grow its community and influence.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain
2025-09-14 11:21:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,213,292,042,504
3.65
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: The Data Point Investors Are Watching After SOL’s 21.6% Weekly Gain
2025-09-14 11:21:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
OPTO Miner Releases a New Mining App for BTC and ETH, Offering a ‘Zero-Threshold’ Alternative
2025-09-16 11:15:00
Press Releases
RI Mining Provides Investors with Efficient, Secure, and Low-Threshold BTC and XRP Cloud Mining Solutions
2025-09-16 11:00:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors