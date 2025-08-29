BTC $108,515.63 -3.58%
ETH $4,335.81 -3.51%
SOL $203.03 -4.56%
PEPE $0.0000095 -5.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.05%
DOGE $0.21 -5.19%
XRP $2.82 -5.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.40
Cryptonews Price Analysis

China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Avalanche and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

AVAX DOGE XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Even with the market’s current dip and all the bearish chatter, DeepSeek China’s new AI model stays bullish on Ripple (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Dogecoin (DOGE), predicts some explosive moves through the rest of 2025.

Bitcoin already smashed a fresh all-time high in August at $124,457, which wasn’t a surprise since August tends to historically favor bitcoin through bull runs. Ethereum also just broke a major milestone at $4,958, solidifying its spot as the leading altcoin.

After those big milestones, a correction was bound to happen, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing now, with Bitcoin slipping under $110K for the first time in a while. Ethereum also took a dip, but it’s still holding firm above the key $4,300 support.

However, with a crypto-friendly U.S. president, lighter regulations, and steady growth across the industry, the overall outlook is staying positive. Analysts expect another rally once this correction cools off, and DeepSeek seems to be in the same camp.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek and Analysts Predict Explosive Run Past $5

2025 has been a huge year for XRP. After finally winning its long fight with the SEC and blasting past $1, it’s now up 400% in just the past year. And if DeepSeek is right, that momentum won’t slow down anytime soon.

Adoption is picking up, with more people actually using the XRP network. Another sign of growing global institutional adoption: today, Japanese gaming giant Gumi confirmed it will purchase 2.5 billion yen (about $17 million) worth of XRP.

The latest big win? XRP is breaking into the credit card scene. On top of that, an ETF launch in October looks pretty likely, which only adds fuel to the bullish outlook. The charts are lining up with this story as well.

XRP even came close to setting a new all-time high this month before cooling off to $2.80, and right now it’s consolidating, as the charts suggest.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The chart points to a potential XRP run toward $10 by the end of the year, assuming overall market strength holds.

Trading volume keeps climbing, and as long as XRP stays above $2.80, the upside looks wide open. A long-term move to $10 seems realistic, but first it’ll need to break through resistance at $3.66.

Right now, RSI is sitting around 46, which is pretty neutral and leaves room for price action in either direction. The MACD histogram is still red, but the bars are shrinking. If the MACD lines cross bullish soon, momentum could return toward the bulls.

DeepSeek Predicts $50 as a Conservative Target for Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche has been one of the most underwhelming altcoins over the past year, with little excitement and no major milestones to highlight.

But recently, things have started to pick up. Grayscale has officially filed for an AVAX ETF on Nasdaq, with a high chance of approval by October, the same deadline when more than 92 crypto ETFs are set for decisions.

On top of that, Avalanche struck a deal with the U.S. Commerce Department to bring GDP data on-chain, and they’ve already executed their first on-chain transaction using AVAX.

Since late July, AVAX has been forming higher lows, showing that buyers are stepping in at stronger levels each time the price dips.

If it can break out above a key resistance zone, that could trigger a rally toward December’s swing highs around $52, offering a short-term upside of roughly 120%. For now, trading volume has pulled back alongside the market as AVAX tests its trend line support.

While DeepSeek’s long-term prediction of $300 may sound ambitious, the upcoming Grayscale ETF launch is a strong catalyst that could put AVAX on the right path toward that milestone.

Dogecoin (DOGE): DeepSeek Loves Memecoins, Especially DOGE and Maxi Doge

Everyone loves memes and memecoins, right? Well, DeepSeek is taking it up a notch, calling for at least a 120% rally for Dogecoin (DOGE) by the end of 2025.

The prediction likely ties to Grayscale’s surprise move: filing for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, marking the very first ETF linked to a memecoin. No shock they picked DOGE, since it’s one of the originals in the space.

October is shaping up to be a huge month for altcoins, with the Dogecoin ETF decision expected then as well. Bloomberg reports that most of these ETF applications have over an 85% chance of approval, meaning a memecoin ETF could seriously shake up the market.

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

Dogecoin’s chart has been stuck in consolidation for a while, holding above the $0.20 support. Right now, DOGE is trading around $0.21 after finally breaking out of its long falling channel. When a breakout happens, the real challenge lies at $0.48; that’s the key resistance level that needs to flip before any explosive run can happen.

If DOGE manages to turn that into support, the path to $1 opens up. RSI is hovering at 46, a neutral zone waiting for direction, while the MACD is slightly negative but not showing major concerns. Many analysts are looking for a breakout soon, which could kick off a broader memecoin rally.

And what usually shines the most in these rallies? Fresh launches backed by strong communities. The Maxi Doge is a prime example; it’s mirroring the Dogecoin playbook for success, and it’s still early enough for new investors to jump in.

Maxi Doge: DeepSeek’s No. 1 Memecoin—100× Potential?

Maxi Doge is grabbing the spotlight right now. Fresh out of presale, this Dogecoin-inspired meme token has already pulled in over $1.65 million.

The project leans all-in on meme culture, centered around a jacked “gym bro” Doge who lives for high-leverage trading, no pretending to be some super-serious utility coin here.

But it’s not just for laughs. Maxi Doge comes with community-focused perks like staking and contests designed to keep hype and engagement strong over the long run.

The biggest plus here? Token distribution. Roughly 40% of the total supply went out during the public presale, with zero insider allocations or private rounds. That means way less risk of big whale dumps once it starts trading on major exchanges.

They’re also rolling out a staking program for MAXI holders, giving presale buyers the chance to earn up to 185% annual yield. So, you can lock up your MAXI and start racking up rewards even before the presale ends.

Early believers might cash in big and end up making the most of it.

Head to the Maxi Doge website to follow smart investors and join the presale. You can make your purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.82
5.41 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$203.03
4.56 %
Solana
Cronos
CRO
$0.2716
13.21 %
Cronos

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,950,789,420,640
-7.18
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
2025-08-25 16:13:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: CFTC in Turmoil and Trump Eyes Powell Successor
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-29 18:20:46
Crypto Regulation News
Polymarket Bettors Give CLARITY Act 35% Chance Of Being Signed Into Law In 2025
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-08-29 18:02:14
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors