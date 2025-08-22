Doge Price Prediction: Forming Double Bottom – Saved By Powell?

Grayscale just made history by filing an ETF application for Dogecoin, marking the first-ever ETF for a memecoin. And it’s no surprise it’s for Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the oldest in the game.

The SEC recently set a deadline for resolving ETF applications for various coins, including Dogecoin, by October. The excitment around approval is pretty high, especially since Bloomberg analysts have pegged the chances of it happening at 90%.

Traders on Polymarket are also feeling pretty optimistic about the Dogecoin ETF approval, with chances sitting at 68%. If the approval goes through, it would be a major step forward for both Dogecoin and memecoins as a whole.

Doge Price Prediction: Double Bottom For Dogecoin?

The markets got a big boost after Powell hinted that a rate cut might be on the table for September. His Jackson Hole speech quickly reversed the recent crypto and stock market dip, sparking fresh optimism that the Fed might step in to support growth.

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

Dogecoin (DOGE) price was no exception and saw an immediate 7% bounce in response, possibly forming a double bottom pattern, which is often a prediction of big potential gains.

The RSI is backing up the bullish case, sitting at a neutral 51 level, this leaves room for more upside before looking at pullbacks. The MACD line also looks solid, crossing above the blue line.

If DOGE can break through the previous resistance (the red trendline), it might lead the charge in a new rally for memecoins. The support level stays the same (0.20) and its important level for the price to stay above.

