BTC $110,499.05 -0.75%
ETH $4,517.53 -2.62%
SOL $191.95 -3.04%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.53%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.73%
DOGE $0.21 -2.43%
XRP $2.93 -0.72%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.35
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters

Cronos Crypto.com Trump Media
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Trump Media Shares Jump as Company Plans Crypto ETFs With Crypto.com

Trump Media and Crypto.com have joined forces with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to launch a new $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company, focused entirely on Cronos (CRO).

The deal positions Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. as the first publicly traded CRO treasury vehicle and potentially the largest of its kind in history.

A Landmark Business Combination

Trump Media and Crypto.com today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com.

The digital asset treasury will be funded through $1 billion worth of CRO tokens (6.3 billion CRO, representing ~19% of CRO’s total market cap), along with $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and a $5 billion equity line of credit from Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd.

The arrangement would make Trump Media Group CRO Strategy the largest publicly traded CRO-focused treasury company in existence.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MCGA”, with the new name transferring after the transaction closes.

Cronos: The Blockchain Backbone

At the heart of this move is Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s interoperable blockchain ecosystem. Cronos is designed for speed, scalability, and seamless cross-chain connectivity, supporting DeFi protocols, multi-asset marketplaces, and real-world asset tokenization.

By establishing a CRO treasury, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy said it aims to tap into Cronos’s expanding ecosystem, where staking, governance, and institutional integration make the blockchain a strong candidate for powering next-generation financial infrastructure.

Lock-Ups Show Long-Term Commitment

To demonstrate commitment, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville have agreed to a one-year lock-up period for their founding shareholdings and warrants, followed by a three-year release schedule.

“We continue to be bullish on cryptocurrency, and we are excited to be partnering with Crypto.com and Yorkville for this strategic initiative,” said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

“This project encompasses more than CRO’s entire current market cap, plus over $400 million in cash and a $5 billion facility to acquire more CRO,” adds Kris Marszalek CEO of Crypto.com.

CRO Treasury and Validator Strategy

The new entity will adopt a forward-looking CRO accumulation and staking strategy. By running a validator node on the Cronos blockchain, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to directly support the network’s security and governance while reinvesting staking rewards to grow holdings over time.

This validator strategy positions the company not only as a CRO whale but also as an active ecosystem participant, reinforcing its role in the Cronos blockchain’s growth.

Clear Street is acting as exclusive capital markets advisor, with DLA Piper LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP providing legal counsel.

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$110,499
0.75 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,518
2.62 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,983,346,811,142
-0.03
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: $10. DOT Miners Offer XRP Mining Services to Maximize Asset Utilization
2025-08-26 12:58:16
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-26 12:55:22
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors