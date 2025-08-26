Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar
Last updated: August 26, 2025

Trump Media and Crypto.com have joined forces with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to launch a new $6.42 billion digital asset treasury company, focused entirely on Cronos (CRO).

– A historic day for $CRO. Trump Media Group CRO Strategy announced a $6.42b U.S. Dollar treasury play. See the press release for more info on the proposed Business Combination and important info about $YORK, $YORKW and $YORKU. Here’s what you need to know:

The deal positions Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. as the first publicly traded CRO treasury vehicle and potentially the largest of its kind in history.

A Landmark Business Combination

Trump Media and Crypto.com today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will be majority-owned by Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com.

The digital asset treasury will be funded through $1 billion worth of CRO tokens (6.3 billion CRO, representing ~19% of CRO’s total market cap), along with $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and a $5 billion equity line of credit from Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd.

The arrangement would make Trump Media Group CRO Strategy the largest publicly traded CRO-focused treasury company in existence.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. plans to list its Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MCGA”, with the new name transferring after the transaction closes.

Cronos: The Blockchain Backbone

At the heart of this move is Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com’s interoperable blockchain ecosystem. Cronos is designed for speed, scalability, and seamless cross-chain connectivity, supporting DeFi protocols, multi-asset marketplaces, and real-world asset tokenization.

By establishing a CRO treasury, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy said it aims to tap into Cronos’s expanding ecosystem, where staking, governance, and institutional integration make the blockchain a strong candidate for powering next-generation financial infrastructure.

Lock-Ups Show Long-Term Commitment

To demonstrate commitment, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville have agreed to a one-year lock-up period for their founding shareholdings and warrants, followed by a three-year release schedule.

“We continue to be bullish on cryptocurrency, and we are excited to be partnering with Crypto.com and Yorkville for this strategic initiative,” said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

“This project encompasses more than CRO’s entire current market cap, plus over $400 million in cash and a $5 billion facility to acquire more CRO,” adds Kris Marszalek CEO of Crypto.com.

CRO Treasury and Validator Strategy

The new entity will adopt a forward-looking CRO accumulation and staking strategy. By running a validator node on the Cronos blockchain, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to directly support the network’s security and governance while reinvesting staking rewards to grow holdings over time.

This validator strategy positions the company not only as a CRO whale but also as an active ecosystem participant, reinforcing its role in the Cronos blockchain’s growth.

Clear Street is acting as exclusive capital markets advisor, with DLA Piper LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP providing legal counsel.