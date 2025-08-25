BTC $111,543.55 -2.76%
Press Releases

XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities

xrp mining
solmining

The XRP Mastercard stems from Ripple’s long-term mission: to transform cryptocurrency into a practical, real-world currency. In partnership with Mastercard, Ripple has launched a debit card that allows users to pay with XRP at millions of merchants worldwide, just like any other bank card.

The XRP Mastercard, funded by a $75 million investment from Ripple and Gemini, uses an innovative system that instantly converts XRP into local currency with a single swipe. This means you can easily use XRP without worrying about exchange rate fluctuations.

SolMining also launched cloud mining contracts that support XRP payments.

Users only need to hold XRP and activate their hashrate; no additional operations or equipment are required.

The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing your previously idle XRP to generate income daily.

How to Start Increasing Your Assets With SolMining?

  • Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  • Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it. Click here to view contract details.
  • Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

About SolMining

Sol Mining is a global cloud mining platform focused on sustainable energy. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, the company provides efficient, secure, and transparent computing services to users worldwide. The platform supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP).

All SolMining data centers are located in regions with high levels of renewable energy and utilize solar, hydropower, and wind power for low-carbon operations. The platform offers flexible, short-term smart contracts, a stable revenue mechanism, and flexible payout channels in multiple currencies. This allows users to easily participate in mining without the need for hardware or technical knowledge.

Summary

With the launch of the XRP Mastercard and SolMining’s XRP-based cloud mining contracts, investors can finally combine crypto assets with real-world payments and passive income. Whether for daily consumption or earning additional returns through cloud mining contracts, XRP’s use cases have become more extensive and practical.

For users, operation is simple: Simply hold XRP, activate the contract on the SolMining platform, and the system automatically settles, with earnings distributed daily to your wallet.

This not only allows idle assets to be fully utilized, but also provides investors with a reliable option in volatile market conditions.

Official website: solmining.com

