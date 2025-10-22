Bitcoin OG ‘Insider’ Whale Raises Short Position To $227M — Major Correction Signal?

The “Trump insider” wallet now sits on a $5.8m unrealized profit as Bitcoin struggles to regain momentum.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 22, 2025

A crypto whale known as the “Trump insider” has deepened his bearish stance on Bitcoin, raising his short position to 2,100 BTC worth about $227m.

The move comes as Bitcoin hovers near $108,000 and traders debate whether the recent rebound has already peaked.

Onchain Lens, citing data from Hyperbot, reported that the trader transferred 3,003 BTC, worth roughly $338m, to Binance on Wednesday, signaling a potential plan to take profit or reposition his exposure.

‘Insider’ Trader Adds To Bitcoin Short As Floating Profit Reaches $5.8M

The transaction followed another deposit of 200 BTC worth about $22m, which was used to expand his short position a day earlier.

According to Hyperbot data, the whale’s position now carries a floating profit of $5.8m, reflecting a gain that remains unrealized until the trade is closed. The leveraged short, opened around $111,000 with 10x exposure, currently sits comfortably in profit as Bitcoin struggles to regain upward momentum.

The trader’s recent activity fits a clear pattern of aggressive bearish positioning. Earlier this week, he moved $30m in USDC to Hyperliquid to open a $76m short.

‘Trump Insider’ Wallet Once Again Draws Attention With Well-Timed Market Shorts

Just days before that, he increased his exposure when Bitcoin attempted a brief recovery from last week’s steep decline. At one point, his total short exposure reached 3,440 BTC valued at $392m.

His timing has once again stirred debate in crypto circles. Many traders believe the investor is positioning for another correction, potentially expecting Bitcoin to retest the $100,000 level or lower.

The wallet behind these trades first gained attention after reportedly earning $160m by shorting Bitcoin just before US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement sent global markets tumbling. That perfectly timed move earned him the “Trump insider” nickname, one that has persisted through several successful trades.

Blockchain analysts have since identified the address as part of a long-standing “Bitcoin OG” cluster, active since the early Satoshi era. Records suggest the holder accumulated more than 86,000 BTC between 2010 and 2012, making him one of the oldest surviving whales in the ecosystem.

Whale’s Post-Crash Activity Signals Expectation Of Further Turbulence In Crypto Markets

His recent short positions emerged after the Oct. 10–11 market crash, when Bitcoin plunged from above $125,000 to near $102,000 following Trump’s surprise call for 100% tariffs on Chinese goods. That sell-off wiped out more than $19b in leveraged positions across the market and briefly pushed Bitcoin below the psychologically key $100,000 threshold.

Ethereum also suffered a sharper 18% drop to around $3,370, as traders rushed to unwind risk across equities, commodities and crypto. The whale’s moves since then suggest he expects further turbulence ahead rather than a quick rebound.

Critics see the timing of his positions as unusually precise, often aligning with major political or macroeconomic announcements. Supporters, however, say he may simply have unmatched skill in reading market structure and sentiment.

Regardless of motive, the trader’s latest short has become one of the largest active positions on-chain. As Bitcoin’s funding rates flip negative and volatility rises, analysts say his bet could become a key indicator of broader institutional sentiment heading into the final quarter of 2025.