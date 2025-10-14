BTC $112,352.88 -2.74%
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?

Two other major Hyperliquid whales have opened nearly $182m in short positions across top tokens, amplifying bearish pressure on crypto markets.
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
Last updated: 
Trump insider

A trader known for profiting handsomely after shorting Bitcoin and Ethereum ahead of the recent market crash has opened fresh short positions, even as the market shows signs of recovery.

Lookonchain on Tuesday posted blockchain data showing the investor entered at $115,783 and currently holds a 3,440 BTC short position worth about $392.67m, with an unrealized profit near $5.7m and a liquidation threshold of $128,030.

Despite Bitcoin rebounding to around $115,000 over the weekend, the trader has added to the position aggressively, indicating a renewed bearish conviction.

“Trump Insider” Reloads Massive Bet, Fueling Talk Of Another Market Shakeout

To fund the move, about $80m in USDC was bridged into Hyperliquid and deployed, suggesting the trader is doubling down on expectations of a further downturn.

Market watchers are now mulling whether this is an attempt to shake out weak longs or part of a larger, calculated push toward another engineered collapse.

In a prior episode, the same wallet gained notoriety after opening massive shorts just before Donald Trump’s tariff announcement triggered a sharp market drop, netting an estimated $160m in profits.

That trade stoked debate over whether political signals and insider timing were colluding, especially since the trader has been branded a “Trump insider” in crypto circles.

Other Hyperliquid Whales Join “Trump Insider” In Mounting Bearish Positions

Compounding the tension, other heavy hitters on the Hyperliquid platform are also placing bearish bets. Whale 0x9eec9 currently holds $98m in shorts across DOGE, ETH, PEPE, XRP, and ASTER. Whale 0x9263 is wagering $84m against SOL and BTC.

These are not impulsive bets by retail speculators, but decisive moves by seasoned players betting on coordinated downside.

Since the crash, markets have seen an increase in hedging activity and put buying, pointing to growing bearish sentiment.

Nonetheless, the sheer size and timing of these bets maintain pressure on Bitcoin and crypto markets, especially as volatility returns to centre stage.

