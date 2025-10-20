‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage

The trader opened a 700 BTC short at $109,133, with liquidation set at $150,080, signalling a bold, high-leverage bet on Bitcoin’s further decline.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 20, 2025

A crypto whale dubbed a “Trump insider” for his timely trades has placed a massive new bet against Bitcoin, reopening speculation that another market shakeout could be ahead.

Blockchain data shows the trader, known for correctly shorting Bitcoin and Ethereum before last weekend’s crash, has again taken a bearish stance.

According to Onchain Lens, the address deposited $30m in USDC to Hyperliquid before opening a BTC short position worth $76m with 10x leverage.

The position, sized at 700 BTC and entered at $109,133 per coin, faces liquidation at $150,080, suggesting a high-conviction bet on further downside.

Speculators Watch Closely As ‘Trump Insider’ Reloads Bitcoin Shorts

This isn’t the trader’s first aggressive move. Last week, soon after Bitcoin briefly recovered from the crash, the same wallet opened additional short positions.

Lookonchain data showed the trader entered around $115,783, holding 3,440 BTC in shorts valued at $392.67 million and sitting on roughly $5.7m in unrealized profit at the time.

To fund those trades, about $80m in USDC was bridged to Hyperliquid and quickly deployed, a move seen as renewed confidence in a deeper correction. Observers believe the investor could be expecting a repeat of the recent sell-off.

Whale’s Perfectly Timed Short Sparks Debate Over Insider Knowledge

The trader first gained attention after reportedly earning $160m by shorting Bitcoin just before Donald Trump’s tariff announcement sent markets tumbling. The timing of that bet sparked online debate over whether it was driven by sharp market instincts or privileged information.

Crypto communities have since tagged the address as a “Trump insider,” pointing to how the wallet often positions ahead of macro news that moves risk assets.

Meanwhile, on-chain data shows Bitcoin supply on exchanges is shrinking rapidly. Over 45,000 BTC, worth about $4.8b, has been withdrawn from centralized platforms since early October.

Investors Pull Coins From Exchanges, Hinting At Growing Accumulation Trend

Investors appear to be moving coins into cold storage, reducing immediate selling pressure and tightening liquidity in the spot market.

A decline in exchange balances often indicates long-term holding behaviour, which can amplify price volatility when large shorts or liquidations occur. At the same time, outflows during price corrections tend to signal that investors view the dip as an accumulation phase rather than a risk event.

Bitcoin last traded 3% higher at $110,261, though it remains down about 11% over the past two weeks. The market is watching closely to see whether the so-called Trump insider’s bet marks the start of another sell-off or a bold misstep in a volatile market.