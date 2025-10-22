BTC $108,064.61 -0.26%
Diddy Seeks to Overturn Conviction — Former SBF Jailmate Files Notice Of Appeal

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried SBF
Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed to appeal his recent conviction, seeking to overturn a 50-month prison sentence. The hip-hop mogul, who once shared a cell block with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is the latest high-profile inmate with ties to MDC to fight back in court.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried’s former jailmate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs formally filed a notice of appeal on Monday in a bid to overturn his years-long prison sentence.

Diddy Moves To Appeal His 4 Year Prison Sentence

According to an October 20 court filing in New York federal court, Combs has plans to appeal two prostitution-related charges he was convicted of back in July.

Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison for the charges earlier this month, was also acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The rapper-turned-mogul has been ordered to pay $500,0000 fine and five years of supervised release.

Combs is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, where he previously lived in the same prison block as former crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried.

Sources told NBC News in a September 2024 report that Bankman-Fried and Combs were being held in a “barrack-style area” which housed no more than 20 inmates who may have required “special detention” due to their high-profile status.

The prison is widely known for its poor conditions and heightened violence, particularly in regard to stabbings.

Sam Bankman-Fried Speaks Out Over 2022 Arrest

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is also in the middle of appealing his 2023 conviction on seven counts of fraud tied to his time at FTX.

The former “king of crypto” was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for orchestrating the massive digital asset scheme that saw FTX investors drained out of $8 billion.

Several former associates of Bankman-Fried also testified against him, including FTX chief technical officer, Gary Wang, the crypto platform’s former head of engineering, Nishad Singh and one-time Alameda Research CEO, Caroline Ellison.

Just over a week ago, the disgraced FTX founder took to social media to claim he had been arrested back in 2022 as a means of preventing his testimony before Congress the next day.

Bankman-Fried’s next hearing is scheduled for November 3.

