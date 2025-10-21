‘Trump Insider’ Trader Expands Bitcoin Short by $22M — See What the Open Position Looks Like Today

The trader gained notoriety after profiting $160m by shorting Bitcoin just before Trump’s tariff announcement, earning the nickname “Trump insider.”

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 21, 2025

A crypto whale known as the “Trump insider” has deepened their short position on Bitcoin, adding another 200 BTC worth about $22m to his existing bet against the market.

Data from Onchain Lens, which cited Hyperbot, shows the trader now holds 900 BTC in short positions valued at roughly $99.6m.

The trade, placed with 10x leverage, is currently showing an unrealized or “floating” loss of about $1.1m. This means the position is temporarily in the red based on current market prices but hasn’t yet been closed. His entry price is $109,521 per Bitcoin, while the liquidation point sits near $141,072.

The #Bitcoin OG has increased his $BTC (10x) short position by 200 $BTC ($22.1M). currently the OG holds 900 $BTC valued at $99.6M with the floating loss of $1.1M



Stats:



– Amount: 900 $BTC

– Value: $99.6M

– Entry price: $ 109,521

– Liq price: $141,072



Data Credit: @Hyperbotai https://t.co/hdRl0JgOmS pic.twitter.com/Pe9ceCqSrC — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) October 20, 2025

Whale Extends Bearish Bitcoin Bets As Markets Struggle To Recover From Recent Sell-Off

The trader’s recent activity extends a pattern of aggressive bearish positioning. Earlier this week, he deposited $30m in USDC to Hyperliquid before opening a Bitcoin short worth $76m.

Just days earlier, he expanded his exposure again as Bitcoin attempted to recover from last week’s crash. Blockchain data suggests the same wallet entered around $115,783, bringing his total short exposure to 3,440 BTC valued at $392.6m at the time.

Those positions briefly yielded about $5.7m in unrealized profit before prices rebounded. His latest $22m expansion signals that the trader expects further downside despite the recent stabilization in Bitcoin markets.

The timing has drawn attention across crypto circles, with many traders speculating that the investor is positioning for another market correction.

Reputation Built On Sharp Timing As Whale Profited From Bitcoin Downturns Linked To News Events

The wallet first gained fame after reportedly earning $160m by shorting Bitcoin shortly before US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement triggered a sell-off.

That timing led online communities to label the account the “Trump insider,” a name that has stuck through several high-profile trades.

While the trader’s strategy has so far proved opportunistic, it remains uncertain whether this new bearish bet will pay off. Bitcoin’s funding rates have turned negative in recent sessions, suggesting growing caution in futures markets.

Two Expected Fed Rate Cuts Could Unlock Trillions In Cash Sitting On The Sidelines

At the same time, sentiment among institutional investors is turning more optimistic. A recent Coinbase Institutional report found that 67% of professional investors expect a major Bitcoin rally in the next three to six months.

That optimism comes as central banks are widely expected to ease monetary policy. Coinbase forecasts two more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this quarter, a move that could release some of the $7 trillion currently parked in money market funds.

However, uncertainty remains. Both institutional and retail investors view the macroeconomic environment as the biggest near-term risk for digital assets. Market observers say this mix of optimism and caution could fuel higher volatility as Bitcoin hovers near key technical levels.

For now, the “Trump insider” appears to be betting that the next major move will be down, and that the market has yet to price in the pressure ahead fully.