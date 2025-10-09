BTC $122,096.88 0.26%
ETH $4,451.94 -0.13%
SOL $227.91 3.53%
PEPE $0.0000093 0.56%
SHIB $0.000012 0.68%
DOGE $0.24 1.45%
XRP $2.83 -0.89%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Ecosystem Faces Pullback, BNB Falls Almost 4%

Binance BNB BNB Chain
The pullback followed a two-day surge in thinly traded BSC tokens, as overbought signals triggered profit-taking by early traders.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Binance

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem saw corrections on Thursday, with flagship token BNB and several newly-popular meme coins retreating after a burst of speculative activity earlier this week.

Data from GMGN showed BNB fell 3.4% to $1,270, reversing gains from a recent rally above $1,300.

“Binance Life,” a meme coin that became the focus of retail speculation, dropped about 9.5% to $0.3181 in the past 24 hours. PALU, another meme token tied to Binance’s Chinese community, posted the steepest losses, tumbling over 35% to a market value of $61.5m.

Capital Rush Into BSC Tokens Ends With Sharp Corrections Across Key Assets

The declines follow an explosive run-up that began two days ago when capital poured into thinly traded tokens across the BSC ecosystem. Technical indicators suggested overbought conditions, prompting profit-taking among traders who had fuelled the surge.

BNB’s fall comes after the chain reported record monthly activity with more than 60m active addresses and a $1b Builder Fund announcement that added to optimism earlier this month.

Image Source: CoinGecko

“Binance Life” captured particular attention as a satirical play on the constant grind of crypto trading. Its market cap jumped from less than $100,000 at launch to $190m within days, driven by community hype and trading on PancakeSwap. Early investors recorded gains exceeding 2,000 times before heavy selling dragged prices lower.

Binance Mascot-Inspired Token Surges To Record High, Then Tumbles On Profit-Taking

PALU, based on a yellow emoji mascot linked to Binance’s Chinese X account, saw even wilder swings. The token hit an all-time high of $0.1204 just days ago before profit-taking erased more than a third of its value.

Its recent listing on Binance Alpha and ties to the company’s roadmap for AI and DeFi integration spurred early enthusiasm, but the lack of utility left it vulnerable to rapid corrections.

Still, trading volumes remain elevated, with Binance Life alone seeing more than $232m exchanged in the past day, suggesting continued retail engagement.

Meme-Driven Volatility Continues To Define BSC’s Retail-Focused Market

The corrections also come after one trader delivered one of the year’s biggest windfalls.

According to Lookonchain, the investor turned an initial $3,500 into $7.9m in just three days by buying Binance Life early, when its market cap was under $100,000. After recouping his principal with a small sale, the trader still holds 18.5m tokens, making him the project’s largest holder.

Meme-driven activity has long been a hallmark of BSC, which has positioned itself as a low-cost, high-speed network for retail participation. With transaction fees kept minimal and developer incentives expanding, the chain remains a hub for experimental tokens and fast-moving capital.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,396,200,545,014
1.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BNB’s $1B Push, MetaMask Upgrades, and Kazakhstan Crackdown Shape Market
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-09 03:01:26
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-08 23:40:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors