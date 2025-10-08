Trader Nets 2,260x Return in Three Days Trading Binance Life Tokens, Turns $3.5K into $7.9M

The trader entered early when the token’s market cap was under $100,000, buying 19.8 million tokens for $3.500.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 8, 2025

A crypto trader has pulled off one of the year’s most jaw-dropping wins, turning $3,500 into $7.9 million in just three days by trading Binance Life (币安人生), a newly launched meme coin on BNB Chain.

Key Takeaways: A trader turned $3,500 into $7.9 million in three days trading Binance Life, becoming its largest holder.

The meme coin’s market cap surged past $190 million amid a broader “BNB meme season” fueled by retail frenzy.

Analysts warn that such rapid gains often end in sharp reversals, leaving late investors exposed to heavy losses.

According to data from Lookonchain, the trader entered early when the token’s market cap was under $100,000, buying 19.8 million tokens for $3.500.

After selling just 1.3 million to recover his principal, he still holds 18.5 million Binance Life tokens, making him the project’s largest holder.

Trader Turns $6K Into $1.6M in 48 Hours on Binance Life Meme Coin

According to on-chain data, another wallet address 0x8844 bought over 10 million Binance Life tokens for less than $6,000 and saw their value soar to $1.6 million in under 48 hours.

Another trader turned a $120,000 position into $1.4 million, a return exceeding 2,000%.

The coin’s market capitalization skyrocketed from a few million to over $190 million within days, fueled by retail traders hoping to catch the next “BNB moonshot.”

This guy(0x8844) turned $5,756 into $1.6M in just 2 days, a 280x return!



2 days ago, he spent 5 $BNB($5,756) to buy 11.15M 币安人生, , which is now worth over $1.6M!



Address:

0x8844c242cf3d0716f489579a5a968901b9e9ebb6 pic.twitter.com/9BiJj1iUWk — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 7, 2025

The Binance Life rally is part of a wider meme frenzy overtaking the BNB Chain. As BNB hit fresh highs this week, meme coins tied to Binance’s brand and its charismatic founder have surged in tandem.

CZ himself acknowledged the trend on X, posting “BNB meme szn!” in response to the explosive price action.

#BNB meme szn! 😆



I didn't expect this at all. And people keep asking me to predict the future… 🤷‍♂️



Keep building! — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 7, 2025

Tokens like 4, Paul (PALU), and Binance Life have seen triple- and quadruple-digit gains, with a combined $335 million in trading volume recorded in 24 hours, according to DEXScreener.

However, market veterans are cautioning traders not to get swept up in the euphoria. Meme tokens often move violently, with early participants seeing massive profits while latecomers face brutal losses once liquidity fades.

CEA Industries Becomes Largest Public BNB Holder, Aims for 1% Supply by 2025

As reported, CEA Industries has disclosed that it now holds 480,000 BNB tokens worth approximately $624 million, making it the largest publicly reported BNB treasury to date.

The Nasdaq-listed firm plans to acquire 1% of BNB’s total supply by the end of 2025, signaling its intent to become the leading institutional holder of Binance’s native token.

Its average purchase price stands at $860 per BNB, with total crypto and cash reserves reaching $663 million.

The milestone coincides with BNB’s record-breaking surge to $1,236.74, pushing its market cap beyond $170 billion and ranking it just behind XRP and Tether.

CEA’s accumulation places it alongside corporate giants like Strategy (Bitcoin) and Bitmine Immersion Technologies (Ethereum) in the growing list of major digital asset treasuries.

CEO David Namdar called BNB’s rally a validation of its long-term potential, emphasizing the token’s role in powering an expansive ecosystem.

Under Namdar’s leadership, CEA has rebranded from a vape manufacturer into a full-fledged crypto treasury firm, raising more than $1.25 billion in funding this year to accelerate its BNB accumulation strategy.