BTC $121,521.29 -1.74%
ETH $4,452.32 -4.33%
SOL $220.02 -4.16%
PEPE $0.0000093 -5.80%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.84%
DOGE $0.24 -4.80%
XRP $2.85 -3.63%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Trader Nets 2,260x Return in Three Days Trading Binance Life Tokens, Turns $3.5K into $7.9M

BNB BNB Chain Meme coin
The trader entered early when the token’s market cap was under $100,000, buying 19.8 million tokens for $3.500.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Trader Nets 2,260x Return in Three Days Trading Binance Life Tokens, Turns $3.5K into $7.9M

A crypto trader has pulled off one of the year’s most jaw-dropping wins, turning $3,500 into $7.9 million in just three days by trading Binance Life (币安人生), a newly launched meme coin on BNB Chain.

Key Takeaways:

  • A trader turned $3,500 into $7.9 million in three days trading Binance Life, becoming its largest holder.
  • The meme coin’s market cap surged past $190 million amid a broader “BNB meme season” fueled by retail frenzy.
  • Analysts warn that such rapid gains often end in sharp reversals, leaving late investors exposed to heavy losses.

According to data from Lookonchain, the trader entered early when the token’s market cap was under $100,000, buying 19.8 million tokens for $3.500.

After selling just 1.3 million to recover his principal, he still holds 18.5 million Binance Life tokens, making him the project’s largest holder.

Trader Turns $6K Into $1.6M in 48 Hours on Binance Life Meme Coin

According to on-chain data, another wallet address 0x8844 bought over 10 million Binance Life tokens for less than $6,000 and saw their value soar to $1.6 million in under 48 hours.

Another trader turned a $120,000 position into $1.4 million, a return exceeding 2,000%.

The coin’s market capitalization skyrocketed from a few million to over $190 million within days, fueled by retail traders hoping to catch the next “BNB moonshot.”

The Binance Life rally is part of a wider meme frenzy overtaking the BNB Chain. As BNB hit fresh highs this week, meme coins tied to Binance’s brand and its charismatic founder have surged in tandem.

CZ himself acknowledged the trend on X, posting “BNB meme szn!” in response to the explosive price action.

Tokens like 4, Paul (PALU), and Binance Life have seen triple- and quadruple-digit gains, with a combined $335 million in trading volume recorded in 24 hours, according to DEXScreener.

However, market veterans are cautioning traders not to get swept up in the euphoria. Meme tokens often move violently, with early participants seeing massive profits while latecomers face brutal losses once liquidity fades.

CEA Industries Becomes Largest Public BNB Holder, Aims for 1% Supply by 2025

As reported, CEA Industries has disclosed that it now holds 480,000 BNB tokens worth approximately $624 million, making it the largest publicly reported BNB treasury to date.

The Nasdaq-listed firm plans to acquire 1% of BNB’s total supply by the end of 2025, signaling its intent to become the leading institutional holder of Binance’s native token.

Its average purchase price stands at $860 per BNB, with total crypto and cash reserves reaching $663 million.

The milestone coincides with BNB’s record-breaking surge to $1,236.74, pushing its market cap beyond $170 billion and ranking it just behind XRP and Tether.

CEA’s accumulation places it alongside corporate giants like Strategy (Bitcoin) and Bitmine Immersion Technologies (Ethereum) in the growing list of major digital asset treasuries.

CEO David Namdar called BNB’s rally a validation of its long-term potential, emphasizing the token’s role in powering an expansive ecosystem.

Under Namdar’s leadership, CEA has rebranded from a vape manufacturer into a full-fledged crypto treasury firm, raising more than $1.25 billion in funding this year to accelerate its BNB accumulation strategy.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,386,740,423,231
3.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
SEC to Frame ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rulebook for Firms to Build Crypto: Paul Atkins
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-08 06:15:23
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-08 04:24:27
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors