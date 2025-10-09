Bitcoin Price Prediction: BNB’s $1B Push, MetaMask Upgrades, and Kazakhstan Crackdown Shape Market
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has launched a $1 billion fund through YZi Labs to accelerate growth across the BNB Chain ecosystem. The fund targets long-term builders in sectors such as decentralized science (DeSci), AI, DeFi, trading, and tokenized real-world assets.
Despite BNB’s 28% weekly decline to $1,299, network activity remains robust. Daily transactions recently hit 26 million, the highest since December 2023, signaling that developer and user engagement is accelerating even as prices consolidate.
Starting this October, the combined EASY and Most Valuable Builder programs will provide up to $500,000 in grants per project. New entrants to BNB Chain will also gain access to technical support and infrastructure resources.
Analysts view the initiative as a strategic response to growing competition among Layer-1 chains. It underscores Binance’s effort to maintain relevance amid a shifting DeFi landscape, where institutional developers are starting to test new on-chain models.
Kazakhstan Tightens Crypto Oversight
Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency (AFM) has closed 130 unauthorized cryptocurrency platforms and seized $16.7 million in illicit funds linked to money laundering. Authorities have also strengthened AML rules, requiring ID verification for transactions above 500,000 tenge ($925).
While enforcement intensified, up from 36 closures the previous year, Kazakhstan continues to support legitimate crypto use. The government has launched a national Bitcoin fund, allowed stablecoin fee payments, and is considering a state-backed crypto reserve.
The balanced approach highlights a key emerging-market trend: regulatory tightening that does not stifle innovation. Investors view this as constructive for market stability, supporting Bitcoin’s current range around $124,000.
MetaMask Adds Hyperliquid, Eyes Polymarket
MetaMask has integrated Hyperliquid, enabling users to trade perpetual futures directly from their wallet. The move expands decentralized trading options and reduces reliance on centralized exchanges like OKX and Binance. Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, rose 2.4% following the announcement.
Later this year, MetaMask plans to integrate Polymarket, the fast-growing prediction platform valued at $2 billion. The updates position MetaMask as a key hub for on-chain finance, potentially driving more Bitcoin-linked derivatives activity.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Mid-Trend Correction
Bitcoin has entered a consolidation phase after rallying to $126,300. The 4-hour chart now shows a descending channel, with resistance near $123,500 and Fibonacci support between $119,500 and $117,400.
Momentum indicators are neutral, with the RSI at 47, while the MACD histogram narrows, signaling a fading bearish pressure. A breakout above $124,000 could retest $126,300 and open the path to $130,000, while a drop below $117,400 may test $115,000.
This pullback appears to be a healthy correction within Bitcoin’s long-term bullish channel. Traders are watching the 0.5 and 0.618 retracement zones for renewed strength as we head into Q4.
