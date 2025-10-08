BNB Meme Season: 70% Traders Profit, $BSC Surges 35x

Seven in ten traders are winning.

Key Takeaways: BNB meme coins are gaining traction as trading volume on BNB Chain reached about $20.5 billion, surpassing Solana’s $12.7 billion on October 8.

The trend started with $4, a meme token inspired by CZ, which hit a $250 million market cap and sparked a wave of imitators.

BNB Super Cycle ($BSC) surged around 33,000%, with its clone and other tokens like “客服小何” also rising by roughly 15,000% in a day.

70% of traders are in profit, according to Bubblemaps, though analysts note signs of insider-heavy activity.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Binance have been shaking up the crypto market since September. First came the Aster (ASTER) hype and the rise of “perp DEXs.” Now a new wave has taken over: BNB meme coins with explosive gains that signal a possible shift in retail attention.

Until recently, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was not the preferred home for meme coins. Solana, with its fast execution and low fees, dominated the space for months. But this week, the narrative flipped. Over just a few days, Binance meme coins started appearing on trading dashboards, catching both retail traders and analysts by surprise.

Binance Ecosystem Finds Its Meme Moment

According to GeckoTerminal, total trading volume on BNB Chain reached about $20.5 billion on Oct. 8, compared with $12.7 billion on Solana, a difference of roughly $7.8 billion. That shift in volume suggests that liquidity and attention, the two lifebloods of meme coin markets, are now flowing toward Binance’s ecosystem.

The movement began with a token “4” ($4), inspired by a viral photo of CZ. Within days, it reached a market cap of around $250 million, which is remarkable for a newly launched meme coin. The success of $4 triggered a wave of imitators and created a wider BNB meme coin trend. Tokens with playful or culturally coded names appeared one after another, each gaining thousands of percent in a short time.

One of the biggest winners is BNB Super Cycle ($BSC), which shares a ticker with Binance Smart Chain itself. Data from DEXScreener shows $BSC surged about 33,000%, even after accounting for volatility. A clone of the same token launched on Oct. 7 and quickly rose another 15,000% by the next day.

Another popular token, “客服小何” (roughly “Customer Support Agent Xiao He”), also climbed by about 15,000% over the same period.

According to Bubblemaps, around 70% of BNB meme coin traders are in profit, an unusually high ratio that hints at concentrated insider participation. The data shows that one trader made more than $10 million, 40 earned over $1 million, nearly 900 gained above $100,000, and around 6,000 traders earned at least $10,000.

Among the standout tokens are $4, 币安人生, $PALU, and $PUP. Just with $4, more than 21 wallets gained over $1 million, while 6,000 made more than $1,000. Bubblemaps also highlighted other profitable names such as GIGGLE, Binancians, and 客服小何, confirming that a new and lucrative meme coin market is forming on BNB Chain.

And how did BNB (or CZ) respond to all this? Just one word: “Wow.”

What the BNB Meme Coin Boom Really Means for Binance

The rise of meme coins on BNB Chain shows something bigger than short-term speculation. For Binance, it means its ecosystem, long focused on CEXs and infrastructure projects, is now attracting the kind of social liquidity that once defined Solana’s retail boom. If this momentum continues, BNB Chain could become the next retail playground, especially if Solana’s meme market keeps cooling.

At the same time, meme coins tied closely to Binance’s brand carry risks. Speculative hype often attracts scrutiny, and the profits made by insiders reinforce the perception that these ecosystems reward a few early players first.

Not everyone, however, shares the excitement. Some traders argue that while BNB meme coins are posting big numbers, most participants are already losing money or will soon hand back their gains. They describe the current rally as a “private party” for insiders, where retail traders are the last to arrive. Others point out that Solana meme coins, built organically around shared culture, community, and humor, still feel stronger and more authentic than the fast-forming BNB groups.