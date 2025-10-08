BTC $123,278.89 1.04%
Price Analysis

Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?

Plasma Price Prediction
Plasma rockets into DeFi’s top 5 with $6.4B TVL – Plasma price prediction hints XPL could soon rival XRP’s dominance.
Alejandro Arrieche
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Plasma (XPL) has pulled back nearly 15% in the past 24 hours, but growing network adoption and strong on-chain activity continue to support a bullish Plasma price prediction.

Just days after launching its mainnet, Plasma has already climbed to the 5th largest DeFi chain, with $6.4 billion in total value locked (TVL).

At the same time, stablecoin reserves have risen to $5.3 billion, showing sustained capital inflows and rising confidence in the ecosystem.

plasma aave market

This may be the fastest rise to the top the DeFi space has ever seen, highlighting just how much demand there is for Plasma’s purpose-built lending platform.

Within AAVE, Plasma has already attracted $6.7 billion in deposits, with $2.15 billion actively borrowed by users.

Its lending vault is offering a highly attractive 9.92% APY, drawing in both retail and institutional capital.

Meanwhile, fresh data from Nansen shows that transaction volume on Plasma has surged by 5,000% in just the past 30 days, signaling explosive growth in user activity.

Plasma Price Prediction: Descending Triangle Breakout Sets the Stage for Big Gains

Just two days ago, XPL broke out of a descending triangle pattern on the hourly chart, signaling a potential short-term trend reversal.

The price briefly pulled back after touching the 200-period EMA, but is now retesting its former trendline resistance from above – a bullish setup that could lead to a fresh breakout.

plasma price chart

If XPL bounces off this key level, a move toward $1 per token looks likely, offering a 15% short-term upside from current levels.

Looking further ahead, Plasma’s rapidly growing on-chain metrics point to a potential move back to $1.70 or higher, representing a possible 95% gain based on today’s price.

And while large-cap tokens like XPL show strength, some of the best-performing opportunities this cycle may come from top crypto presales like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Brings Smart Contracts to the Bitcoin Blockchain

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the first layer 2 built to fix Bitcoin’s biggest flaws — slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability.

bitcoin hyper crypto presale

It taps on the power of the Solana blockchain to give developers the ability to build decentralized apps directly on Bitcoin’s backbone.

Bitcoin Hyper introduces a low-latency architecture capable of handling thousands of transactions per second, unlocking a new era of efficiency and utility for developers and users alike.

$HYPER is the blood that keeps this project’s heart – the Hyper Bridge and L2 – pumping.

As adoption grows, demand for the token is expected to surge.

To buy $HYPER, just visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, and connect a crypto wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $HYPER Here.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
