Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?

Plasma rockets into DeFi’s top 5 with $6.4B TVL – Plasma price prediction hints XPL could soon rival XRP’s dominance.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Plasma (XPL) has pulled back nearly 15% in the past 24 hours, but growing network adoption and strong on-chain activity continue to support a bullish Plasma price prediction.

Just days after launching its mainnet, Plasma has already climbed to the 5th largest DeFi chain, with $6.4 billion in total value locked (TVL).

At the same time, stablecoin reserves have risen to $5.3 billion, showing sustained capital inflows and rising confidence in the ecosystem.

This may be the fastest rise to the top the DeFi space has ever seen, highlighting just how much demand there is for Plasma’s purpose-built lending platform.

Within AAVE, Plasma has already attracted $6.7 billion in deposits, with $2.15 billion actively borrowed by users.

Its lending vault is offering a highly attractive 9.92% APY, drawing in both retail and institutional capital.

Meanwhile, fresh data from Nansen shows that transaction volume on Plasma has surged by 5,000% in just the past 30 days, signaling explosive growth in user activity.

Plasma Price Prediction: Descending Triangle Breakout Sets the Stage for Big Gains

Just two days ago, XPL broke out of a descending triangle pattern on the hourly chart, signaling a potential short-term trend reversal.

The price briefly pulled back after touching the 200-period EMA, but is now retesting its former trendline resistance from above – a bullish setup that could lead to a fresh breakout.

If XPL bounces off this key level, a move toward $1 per token looks likely, offering a 15% short-term upside from current levels.

Looking further ahead, Plasma’s rapidly growing on-chain metrics point to a potential move back to $1.70 or higher, representing a possible 95% gain based on today’s price.

