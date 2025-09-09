Alarming $1B Drain Hits Spot ETH ETFs in 6-Day Streak – Is a Deeper Crash Imminent?

BlackRock’s ETHA-led $1.04B bleed from spot Ether ETFs over six straight sessions indicates a rotation into Bitcoin as $368M flows chase perceived safety ahead of a Fed cut.

Hassan Shittu
Last updated: September 9, 2025

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are facing their sharpest pullback yet, with more than $1.04 billion in net outflows recorded across six consecutive trading days, according to data from SoSoValue.

The sustained withdrawals mark a sharp reversal for Ethereum products, which dominated flows in recent months, and raise questions about whether the trend could indicate a deeper downturn.

Ethereum ETFs Drop to $27.39B as Outflows Accelerate

According to data from Sosovalue, Ether ETFs shed $96.7 million on Monday, led by BlackRock’s flagship ETHA fund, which saw $192.7 million in withdrawals.

The blow was partly offset by inflows into Fidelity’s FETH ($75 million), Grayscale’s ETHE ($9.5 million), and its lower-fee Mini Trust ($11 million).

Despite those cushions, total assets under management fell to $27.39 billion, representing 5.28% of Ether’s market capitalization. Daily trading volume across Ethereum ETFs reached $1.52 billion.

The latest withdrawals extend a week-long streak that began with a $446.7 million single-day outflow on Friday and bottomed at $38.2 million on Wednesday.

Together, they wiped over $1 billion from Ethereum ETFs in less than two weeks, a dramatic shift from the bullish momentum seen in August.

In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract inflows. Data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $368.2 million in net inflows on September 8, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $156.5 million, bringing its total inflows to $11.93 billion.

Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with $89.4 million, lifting ARKB’s historical total to $2.1 billion. Across all issuers, Bitcoin ETFs now hold $145.4 billion in assets, equal to 6.52% of Bitcoin’s market cap, with lifetime cumulative inflows of $54.86 billion.

The divergence between the two sectors is striking, given Ethereum’s outperformance through much of the summer.

Ethereum ETFs registered roughly $4 billion in net inflows in August, their second-largest monthly haul since launching in July 2024. That performance outpaced Bitcoin ETFs, which logged $622.5 million in outflows during the same month.

🇺🇸 US Bitcoin ETFs dominate spot volume with $10B daily trading, capturing 13.1% market share as Ethereum ETFs surge with $4B August inflows.#Bitcoin #ETFshttps://t.co/ay7xVtWWse — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 29, 2025

Over July and August combined, Ethereum products attracted $9.5 billion, compared with $5.4 billion for Bitcoin.

Ethereum’s summer surge coincided with ETH reclaiming a 13.8% year-to-date lead over Bitcoin by late July, alongside inflows of $7.1 billion since mid-July.

At their peak, Ethereum products even set a record monthly intake of $5.4 billion in July. Bitcoin, however, retained its lead in cumulative inflows with $54.6 billion since launch, compared with Ethereum’s $13.7 billion.

The tide turned at the end of August. On August 29, Ethereum ETFs logged $164.6 million in outflows, breaking a five-day streak of inflows that added $1.5 billion.

The trend worsened in September, with BlackRock’s ETHA bearing the brunt of redemptions, including $151.9 million on September 4. Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s Mini Trust managed smaller inflows of $65.8 million and $62.5 million that day, but the losses outweighed the gains.

Ethereum ETFs have historically struggled in September. In 2024, they recorded $46.5 million in net outflows for the month, while Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.26 billion.

Analysts suggest the current slump may be part of that recurring seasonal weakness. Still, cumulative inflows into Ethereum products remain positive at $13.34 billion, nearly all of which is concentrated in BlackRock’s ETHA.

Ethereum (ETH) entered September trading at $4,302, down from an August peak of $4,953 that was bolstered by corporate treasury allocations totaling $119.6 billion.

Ethereum Slides as Traders Weigh Breakout Potential, Revenue Concerns, and Institutional Moves

Ethereum slipped 1.9% in the past 24 hours to $4,290.81, extending a 3.8% decline over the past two weeks. Despite the pullback, traders see signs of momentum.

Analyst Iko noted on X that ETH recently broke out of a four-hour descending triangle at $4,356, setting sights on $4,500 and possibly $4,956 if resistance clears. Strong support, he said, remains at $4,200.

Ethereum is heating up.



At $4,356, $ETH has broken out of its 4H descending triangle. The spotlight now shifts to $4,500, clearing it could unlock momentum toward $4,956.



Strong support remains at $4,200, keeping the bullish setup alive.



Momentum is building, and the chart… pic.twitter.com/Uaqry1tAUH — Iko | Web3 🇳🇱 🇦🇪 (@IkoWEB3) September 9, 2025

Optimism has also come from Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who argued that ETH could rally “100x or more” as Wall Street adopts decentralized finance.

Lubin compared Ethereum’s role to the U.S. dollar’s break from the gold standard in 1971, calling it future infrastructure for institutions such as JPMorgan.

His view aligns with Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who sees ETH hitting $5,500 soon and potentially $12,000 by year-end.

But fundamentals tell a more complex story. Ethereum’s on-chain revenue plunged 44% in August to $14.1 million, despite ETH reaching an all-time high of $4,957.

Network fees fell 20% to $39.7 million, reflecting the impact of March’s Dencun upgrade, which lowered costs for layer-2 rollups but cut fee income. The drop has revived debate about Ethereum’s long-term economic model.

Institutional adoption remains a counterweight. Etherealize, a firm backed by Vitalik Buterin, raised $40 million in September to build infrastructure for tokenized assets and expand corporate Ethereum use.

Meanwhile, stablecoin supply on Ethereum surged to a record $165 billion, growing by $5 billion in a week.

😱 The crypto market has entered a risk-off phase, with investor sentiment dipping into “Fear” territory over the weekend.#Crypto #Altcoinshttps://t.co/g3G6Rkib2Q — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 7, 2025

Sentiment across crypto remains cautious. The Fear & Greed Index slipped into “Fear” at 44, with traders rotating from smaller altcoins back into majors like Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP, according to Santiment.

While CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index hit 56, analysts warn a broader altcoin rally may not emerge until more ETF products launch later this year.