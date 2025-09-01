BTC $109,214.15 0.44%
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Predicts 100x ETH Rally as Wall Street Adopts DeFi

Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin predicts 100x ETH rally as Wall Street adopts DeFi with potential to flip Bitcoin's monetary base through institutional staking.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Last updated: 

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin predicts a 100x ETH rally over time as the second-largest cryptocurrency emerges as Wall Street’s preferred token in the transition from TradFi to DeFi.

In an August 30 X post, the Ethereum co-founder, who is also the founder of OG blockchain software company Consensys, said that ETH will likely 100x from here and “probably much more,” with potential to flip Bitcoin’s monetary base.

Lubin boldly opined that Wall Street will stake Ether because they currently pay for their infrastructure, and Ethereum will “replace much of the many siloed stacks they operate on.”

Why Lubin Sees 100X ETH Rally Through Wall Street Adoption

Lubin revealed that Ethereum will need to operate as a more or less traditional finance company that runs on decentralized rails.

This means staking, running validators, operating L2s/L3s, participating in DeFi, and writing smart contract software for agreements and financial instruments.

Lubin said he was also “100% aligned” with Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner Tom Lee, who said in August that Wall Street would stake and use Ethereum, and that ETH could flip Bitcoin in terms of network value.

In his post responding to Lee’s bullish Ethereum projections, Lubin commented that he and Lee are friends who get on calls intermittently to discuss elements of Lee’s broader Ethereum strategy.

Lubin doubled down on his 100x ETH rally stance in alignment with Lee, saying, “I keep telling Tom this: he is not nearly bullish enough.”

He explained why Ethereum is the best macro trade in the next decade, stating that nobody on the planet can currently fathom how large and fast a rigorously decentralized economy, operating on decentralized Ethereum Trustware, can grow.

Trust is a new kind of virtual commodity. And ETH, the highest octane decentralized trust commodity, will eventually flip all the other commodities on the planet,” Lubin added.

Tom Lee Doubles Down that ‘ETH Will Rally to $12,000’

In an August 25 CNBC live appearance, Lubin’s friend Tom Lee shared a similar sentiment, agreeing that ETH will secure the next layer of the internet.

According to Lee, Ethereum’s smart contracts will provide that layer.

Aside from the long-term 100x ETH rally projection, Lee recently predicted that Ethereum will rally in the near term to $5,500, with an ambitious year-end target of $12,000.

Ethereum remains the foundational blockchain infrastructure for traditional finance (TradFi), currently supporting over $160 billion in stablecoin supply.

This has put stablecoin supply on Ethereum at a new all-time high, with issuance more than doubling since January 2024, according to Token Terminal.

The increase in stablecoin supply typically implies demand for the underlying token (ETH), which the market can price in as it enters a new trading week.

Ether began the weekend by gaining 1.6% to approach the $4,500 level, but failed to break through resistance, instead returning to $4,400 during early trading on Monday morning.

Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Predicts 100x ETH Rally as Wall Street Adopts DeFi
Source: TradingView

Eneko Knorr, founder and CEO of Stabolut, shared with Cryptonews that, while Ethereum’s momentum remains strong, the market may pause before the next move.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see it cool off a bit or trade sideways for a while to catch its breath. The real battleground for September is the $4,000 mark.

According to Knorr, if ETH can break through and hold the $4,000 level, the path to its previous all-time high near $4,900 looks wide open.

If it gets rejected there, he’s watching the $3,550–$3,600 area as the first line of defense.

ETH Price Action: $4,867 Resistance Holds Key to 100X Rally

On the technical front, the Ethereum 4H chart reveals a bullish structure forming after the price respected the trendline support and rebounded from the fair value gap zone around $4,300–$4,350.

Clear resistance remains around $4,700 and a critical level at the all-time high of $4,867, which is marked as the main upside target.

Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Predicts 100x ETH Rally as Wall Street Adopts DeFi
Source: TradingView/realtiger11

Currently, price is consolidating above the support box, and the upward projection indicates a strong probability of ETH making another attempt to reclaim the $4,700 region before extending toward the all-time high.

If momentum holds, clearing $4,867 could pave the way for new highs beyond $5,000.

However, a failure to sustain above the support zone could invalidate the bullish case and drag ETH back toward $4,100.

