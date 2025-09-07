BTC $111,264.30 0.34%
Crypto Market Slides Into Fear as Traders Pull Back From Risky Altcoins

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to a score of 44, after hovering in the “Neutral” range for several days.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Last updated: 
Crypto Market Slides Into Fear as Traders Pull Back From Risky Altcoins

The crypto market has entered a risk-off phase, with investor sentiment dipping into “Fear” territory over the weekend, according to multiple indicators.

Key Takeaways:

  • Crypto sentiment slipped into “Fear” over the weekend as traders moved into major assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP.
  • Analysts say altcoin season may not return until later this year, with volumes fading and caution rising across the market.
  • Some traders remain optimistic, arguing that altcoins are undervalued and this cycle may not follow historical halving patterns.

On Sunday, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropped to a score of 44, after hovering in the “Neutral” range for several days.

Traders Ditch Obscure Altcoins for Bitcoin, Ether and XRP: Santiment

Data provider Santiment said traders are retreating from obscure altcoins and refocusing on major assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP.

“A heavy focus on large-caps can indicate a more cautious or ‘risk-off’ sentiment among traders,” Santiment noted in a Saturday report.

The shift comes amid growing anticipation around the possibility of an altcoin season.

However, analysts at Bitfinex suggest that renewed momentum in lower-cap assets may not materialize until more crypto ETFs come online later this year.

Bitcoin is down 5.38% over the past month, while Ether has gained 9.44%, according to CoinMarketCap. The broader altcoin landscape remains under pressure despite signs of isolated strength.

The Altcoin Season Index, published by CoinMarketCap, stood at 56 on Sunday — a level that technically qualifies as “Altcoin Season” but still reflects uncertainty.

The metric weighs performance of the top 100 altcoins versus Bitcoin over a 90-day window.

“This is the final shakeout for altcoins,” trader Rekt Fencer said, pointing to fading volumes and nervous sentiment.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s near-term trajectory remains in flux. Daan Crypto Trades said BTC price action is “undecisive” and could sweep monthly lows to shake out late longs.

“That should then cause some panic and fear of it losing $100K,” the trader added.

Michael van de Poppe, founder of MN Trading Capital, pushed back on the bearishness, arguing that altcoins are “extremely undervalued” relative to prior cycles.

He added that 2025 is shaping up to be “completely different” from earlier market patterns.

Bitcoin analyst PlanC echoed that view, warning against drawing firm conclusions based on only three previous halving cycles.

“Anyone who thinks Bitcoin has to peak in Q4 of this year does not understand statistics or probability,” he wrote on X.

Eric Trump: ‘No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin (ABTC) and son of US President Donald Trump, has said there is “no question” BTC will hit $1 million in the coming years.

Trump pointed to surging demand from governments, major corporations, and wealthy families as key drivers behind his conviction.

“Everybody wants Bitcoin. Everybody is buying Bitcoin,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always said Bitcoin is going to hit $1 million. There’s no question.”

However, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has pushed back on predictions that Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the near term, warning that such a move would likely reflect a collapse in the US economy rather than a crypto success story.

“People who cheer for the million-dollar Bitcoin price next year, I was like, guys, it only gets there if we’re in such a shitty place domestically,” Novogratz told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast recently.

“I’d rather have a lower Bitcoin price in a more stable United States than the opposite.”

