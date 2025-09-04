Ethereum Advocacy Group Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring ETH to Wall Street

The raise, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm, aims to deepen institutional understanding of Ethereum and accelerate its adoption across traditional finance.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: September 4, 2025

Ethereum-focused firm Etherealize has secured $40 million in fresh funding as it ramps up efforts to bring the second-largest cryptocurrency to Wall Street’s doorstep.

Key Takeaways: Etherealize raised $40M to accelerate Ethereum’s adoption by traditional finance.

The funding comes amid a $1.2B ETH accumulation by public firms, signaling growing institutional interest.

The firm will build infrastructure for tokenized asset settlement and Ethereum-based financial tools.

The funding round arrives during a pivotal week for Ethereum, with public firms collectively adding over $1.2 billion worth of Ether (ETH) to their treasuries, a surge that underscores growing institutional appetite for the asset.

Etherealize Aims to Bridge Ethereum and Wall Street

Etherealize, launched in January with backing from the Ethereum Foundation and co-founder Vitalik Buterin, is designed to bridge the gap between Ethereum’s complex ecosystem and the financial world’s demand for clarity, tools, and regulation-ready infrastructure.

Co-founder Grant Hummer previously noted that despite Ethereum’s presence in crypto ETFs, many institutions still lack the fundamental knowledge needed to engage meaningfully with ETH.

The $40 million will fund new tools and platforms tailored to institutional workflows. Etherealize plans to build infrastructure for private trading and settlement of tokenized assets, including a settlement platform for tokenized bonds and other fixed income products.

The firm is positioning itself at the intersection of crypto-native innovation and enterprise-level finance, hoping to deliver scalable solutions for firms seeking exposure to Ethereum’s capabilities.

“Over the past decade, Ethereum has gone from an experiment to the world’s most battle-tested, open financial network,” said co-founder Danny Ryan, adding that the new capital will help “upgrade institutional finance to modern, safer, globally accessible rails.”

ETHEREALIZE'S NEXT CHAPTER



We were born as a marketing and BD arm for Ethereum.



Today, we're excited to announce that we’re expanding our mission:



Etherealize is building for the next era of finance—where Wall Street merges with Ethereum.



(1/12) pic.twitter.com/mlmqBDmAHH — Etherealize (@Etherealize_io) September 3, 2025

The raise comes as Ethereum sees renewed momentum among public companies.

The Ether Machine, a crypto treasury firm planning a public listing, led this week’s accumulation with a 150,000 ETH buy, valued at $654 million.

Meanwhile, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Ethereum’s largest corporate holder, added another $65 million in ETH on Wednesday alone, per data from Arkham.

Other firms followed suit. Sharplink Gaming and Yunfeng Financial disclosed ETH purchases worth $176 million and $44 million, respectively.

Joseph Lubin Predicts 100x ETH Surge

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin believes ETH could rally 100x or more over time, calling it Wall Street’s future infrastructure as TradFi shifts toward decentralized finance.

In an X post, Lubin said Ethereum will replace many siloed systems at institutions like JPMorgan and become the backbone for financial services, staking, and smart contract execution.

Backing the bullish stance of Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Lubin stated he’s “100% aligned” with Lee’s view that Ethereum could flip Bitcoin in network value.

He compared the moment to 1971 when the U.S. dollar left the gold standard, signaling a tectonic shift in financial architecture led by Ethereum.

Likewise, Lee has predicted that Ethereum will rally in the near term to $5,500, with an ambitious year-end target of $12,000.

During his August 26 guest appearance on the Amitis Investing program, Lee disclosed that institutional Wall Street sentiment toward Ethereum has shifted dramatically following the U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin legislation.

Lee emphasized that Ethereum is the foundational blockchain infrastructure for traditional finance (TradFi), currently supporting over $145 billion in stablecoin supply.