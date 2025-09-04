BTC $110,719.15 -0.25%
ETH $4,390.07 1.77%
SOL $207.68 -0.53%
PEPE $0.0000096 -1.37%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.81%
DOGE $0.21 0.39%
XRP $2.83 -0.13%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.45
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Ethereum Advocacy Group Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring ETH to Wall Street

Adoption Cryptocurrency Ethereum
The raise, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm, aims to deepen institutional understanding of Ethereum and accelerate its adoption across traditional finance.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ethereum Advocacy Group Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring ETH to Wall Street

Ethereum-focused firm Etherealize has secured $40 million in fresh funding as it ramps up efforts to bring the second-largest cryptocurrency to Wall Street’s doorstep.

Key Takeaways:

  • Etherealize raised $40M to accelerate Ethereum’s adoption by traditional finance.
  • The funding comes amid a $1.2B ETH accumulation by public firms, signaling growing institutional interest.
  • The firm will build infrastructure for tokenized asset settlement and Ethereum-based financial tools.

The raise, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm, aims to deepen institutional understanding of Ethereum and accelerate its adoption across traditional finance.

The funding round arrives during a pivotal week for Ethereum, with public firms collectively adding over $1.2 billion worth of Ether (ETH) to their treasuries, a surge that underscores growing institutional appetite for the asset.

Etherealize Aims to Bridge Ethereum and Wall Street

Etherealize, launched in January with backing from the Ethereum Foundation and co-founder Vitalik Buterin, is designed to bridge the gap between Ethereum’s complex ecosystem and the financial world’s demand for clarity, tools, and regulation-ready infrastructure.

Co-founder Grant Hummer previously noted that despite Ethereum’s presence in crypto ETFs, many institutions still lack the fundamental knowledge needed to engage meaningfully with ETH.

The $40 million will fund new tools and platforms tailored to institutional workflows. Etherealize plans to build infrastructure for private trading and settlement of tokenized assets, including a settlement platform for tokenized bonds and other fixed income products.

The firm is positioning itself at the intersection of crypto-native innovation and enterprise-level finance, hoping to deliver scalable solutions for firms seeking exposure to Ethereum’s capabilities.

“Over the past decade, Ethereum has gone from an experiment to the world’s most battle-tested, open financial network,” said co-founder Danny Ryan, adding that the new capital will help “upgrade institutional finance to modern, safer, globally accessible rails.”

The raise comes as Ethereum sees renewed momentum among public companies.

The Ether Machine, a crypto treasury firm planning a public listing, led this week’s accumulation with a 150,000 ETH buy, valued at $654 million.

Meanwhile, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Ethereum’s largest corporate holder, added another $65 million in ETH on Wednesday alone, per data from Arkham.

Other firms followed suit. Sharplink Gaming and Yunfeng Financial disclosed ETH purchases worth $176 million and $44 million, respectively.

Joseph Lubin Predicts 100x ETH Surge

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin believes ETH could rally 100x or more over time, calling it Wall Street’s future infrastructure as TradFi shifts toward decentralized finance.

In an X post, Lubin said Ethereum will replace many siloed systems at institutions like JPMorgan and become the backbone for financial services, staking, and smart contract execution.

Backing the bullish stance of Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Lubin stated he’s “100% aligned” with Lee’s view that Ethereum could flip Bitcoin in network value.

He compared the moment to 1971 when the U.S. dollar left the gold standard, signaling a tectonic shift in financial architecture led by Ethereum.

Likewise, Lee has predicted that Ethereum will rally in the near term to $5,500, with an ambitious year-end target of $12,000.

During his August 26 guest appearance on the Amitis Investing program, Lee disclosed that institutional Wall Street sentiment toward Ethereum has shifted dramatically following the U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin legislation.

Lee emphasized that Ethereum is the foundational blockchain infrastructure for traditional finance (TradFi), currently supporting over $145 billion in stablecoin supply.

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: El Salvador Reshuffles Bitcoin Holdings Due to Quantum Threats – Is BTC at Risk?
2025-09-02 12:03:41
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,016,071,526,386
-2.13
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: El Salvador Reshuffles Bitcoin Holdings Due to Quantum Threats – Is BTC at Risk?
2025-09-02 12:03:41
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Ethereum Advocacy Group Etherealize Raises $40M to Bring ETH to Wall Street
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-04 08:17:50
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors