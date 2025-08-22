Ethereum Price Live: ETH Nears All-Time High, Just 1% Away

Follow real-time updates as Ethereum edges within striking distance of a new record high.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Last updated: August 22, 2025

Ethereum is on the verge of making history again. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is trading less than $50 below its all-time high, sparking excitement across markets and social media. With momentum building and trading volumes climbing, all eyes are on whether ETH can break through resistance and set a new record.

This live blog will track every development as it happens — from sudden price swings and on-chain activity to analyst insights and institutional moves. Stay tuned for real-time updates as Ethereum inches closer to reclaiming its spot in uncharted territory.