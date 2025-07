カナダ上場企業Matador、6000BTC取得へ｜2027年目標

🚨 $MATA Board just green-lit our long-term #Bitcoin treasury strategy!

🎯 1,000 BTC by 2026 | 6,000 BTC by 2027

🌍 Goal: own ~1 % of Bitcoin’s fixed supply

💰 Current stash ≈ 77.4 BTC

🔄 BTC-denominated products → more BTC on the balance sheet



Matador Technologies — shaping…