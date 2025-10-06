BTC $125,210.05 1.70%
ETH $4,690.80 3.84%
SOL $234.39 2.40%
PEPE $0.000010 4.96%
SHIB $0.000012 3.77%
DOGE $0.26 6.15%
XRP $3.01 1.11%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Features

Bitcoin’s Record High: What Will Happen Next, and Is It Unwise to Invest Now?

Adoption Altcoins Bitcoin bitcoin acquisition Bitcoin ATH Bitcoin ETF
Bitcoin's price has never been higher. Is buying some now a mistake? Cryptonews has asked four experts for their take.
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Fact Checked by
Elena Bozhkova
Features Lead
Elena Bozhkova
About Author

Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Bitcoin is back in all-time high territory. The US government shutdown’s helped propel the world’s biggest cryptocurrency beyond $125,000 as investors dump dollars and seek harder assets instead.

We’re also now into the fourth and final quarter of the year, which is when BTC tends to perform strongest. It’s surged by an average of 79.6% in past Q4s. Total returns stood at 47.7% in 2024, and 56.9% in 2023.

So… what are going to be the dominant themes for Bitcoin as 2025 draws to a close? Cryptonews has assembled a panel of experts for their insights.

For Bitwise’s senior investment strategist Juan Leon, BTC basking in record prices is no surprise given strong demand from ETFs and corporations — not to mention the “favorable macro conditions” we’re seeing right now. When asked what to keep an eye on in Q4 in the crypto industry more widely, he added:

“The continued pace of institutional adoption, regulatory developments, progress toward the mainstream commercialization of stablecoins and tokenization, potential new product launches, and new use cases and technical innovation.”

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke said “the speed of innovation in the market continues to astound” — not to mention how “broad and deep” it is.

“New products are coming to market at an ever increasing pace and with a wide variety from stablecoins to tokenized RWAs (real-world assets such as tokenized stock). And government agencies in the US are moving quickly to support financial innovation as witnessed by recent announcements from the SEC and other government agencies.”

Hashdex’s chief investment officer Samir Kerbage told Cryptonews that ongoing regulatory developments in the US and the EU are a crucial theme for Q4 — with treasury companies and potentially some nation-states now exploring Bitcoin as a reserve asset. With one rate cut already taking place, he believes the Fed’s policies will continue to set the tone for risk appetite around the world.

But others have cautioned against getting too carried away in the current bull run. Two Prime CEO Alexander Blume says “this is a precarious rally that may not sustain itself” — and although he’s optimistic about BTC’s longer-term prospects, he wants to see greater stabilization and true support, plus cooler funding rates.

Bitcoin (BTC)
24h7d30d1yAll time

Bitcoin breaking into uncharted territory is often accompanied by breathless news stories, along with a groundswell of investment from newcomers hoping to make a quick profit. But is it unwise for those who have been sitting on the sidelines to buy in when prices are elevated? Bitwise’s Juan Leon says BTC can still prove attractive for those in it for the long term, telling us:

“Every investor should do their own due diligence and we always recommend investors become educated before investing. Having done that, and acknowledging the prospect for interim volatility, we believe Bitcoin’s risk-reward is compelling for investors with a multi-year investment horizon.”

James Gernetzke from Exodus agreed that curious consumers “should research Bitcoin as much as they can” before jumping in with both feet.

“With more research, they are highly likely to get orange pilled and start buying. But don’t take my word for it, take the example of JPMorgan, a historically anti-Bitcoin firm. It raised its price target to $165,000 recently — indicating plenty of room in the near term.”

A move to $165,000 would be a 33% jump from current levels — and as targets go, it’s a relatively tame one at that. Some analysts insist we could see BTC jump to $200,000, taking its market capitalization to $4 trillion. That would be enough to overtake Google, Apple and Microsoft — and put Bitcoin within touching distance of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company.

Morgan Stanley recently recommended its clients to invest between 2% and 4% of their portfolios into crypto — and Samir Kerbage from Hashdex agrees that this is a sensible course of action to take.

“As crypto is a very volatile asset class, it is recommended to invest only a small portion of the portfolio (1% to 5%) and to rebalance the portfolio every now and then. This limits the downside of your portfolio as a whole and benefits from the rebalance of high volatility assets, taking profit when crypto goes up and buying ‘cheap’ when crypto is experiencing declines.”

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
2025-10-06 14:02:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,500,301,154,837
9.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
2025-10-06 14:02:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
GIGGLE Hits $100M as 100x Meme Coin Hunter Snorter Bot Token Enters Final 2 Weeks of Presale
2025-10-06 21:14:27
Press Releases
Bitcoin Breaks $125K Record as Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to Nearly $22M – More Massive Whale Buys
2025-10-06 21:07:15
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors