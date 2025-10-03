Bitcoin Price Prediction: Banking Giant JPMorgan Compares BTC to Gold – And Sees a Path to $165K Soon

JPMorgan says BTC is undervalued vs gold, with a theoretical path to $165K as Uptober momentum and debasement trades grow.

Bitcoin could be trading much higher if valued against gold, according to new analysis from JPMorgan. The bank argues that the cryptocurrency is undervalued on a risk-adjusted basis and could, in theory, rise to $165,000 — around 40% above its current $120,000 level.

The calculation hinges on volatility. JPMorgan points out that Bitcoin’s price swings compared to gold have been narrowing, with the BTC-to-gold volatility ratio now below 2.0. That makes Bitcoin look more attractive relative to the yellow metal.

Analysts note that if Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion market cap were to align with the $6 trillion invested in gold bars, coins, and ETFs, once adjusted for relative risk, Bitcoin would need to rise by roughly 42%.

Seasonal Strength Supports Uptober Rally

The timing of this call adds to its weight. Bitcoin closed September around $114,000, up 5% for the month and breaking a pattern of seasonal weakness. Historically, when Bitcoin ends September in positive territory, the final quarter tends to deliver significant rallies. In years like 2015, 2016, 2023, and 2024, fourth-quarter gains averaged more than 50%.

This history has traders speculating whether the current “Uptober” rally could extend through year-end. Macroeconomic conditions may help: weaker U.S. labor data and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts have bolstered Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

September’s 5% gain improves Q4 odds for stronger returns

Previous positive Septembers led to 50%+ rallies in Q4

Current price near $120,000 sits about $45,000 below JPMorgan’s $165,000 model

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bearish Butterfly Forms as BTC Eyes $128K

Bitcoin is trading at $120,421 after breaking resistance near $119,500, extending its “Uptober” momentum. On the surface, the chart looks bullish. Price is holding above both the 50- and 100-period moving averages, while higher lows confirm an upward trend.

A bullish engulfing candle last week reinforced buyer strength, and traders are now watching $124,600 as the next resistance, with a potential push toward $128,000.

Momentum indicators also reflect this strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is elevated near 75, showing strong demand. While this suggests buyers are in control for now, it also signals the market is stretched and could be vulnerable to pullbacks once short-term enthusiasm cools.

Why the Pattern Signals a Bearish Risk

Beneath the bullish tone lies a technical warning: Bitcoin is forming a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern, a structure that often signals exhaustion near the top of a rally.

The projected completion zone sits between $128,000 and $130,000. In plain terms, Bitcoin may continue to climb into this range, but once it does, the probability of a sharp reversal increases.

Think of it like climbing a ladder: each step up feels strong, but the top rungs are weaker and risk snapping under weight.

Traders who only see the climb may miss the risk building overhead. If Bitcoin fails to hold above $128K–$130K, a retracement could bring it back toward $118,500, or deeper supports near $113,500.

For traders, the strategy is twofold: capitalize on near-term bullish momentum, but remain cautious as Bitcoin nears the reversal zone.

This dual outlook explains why the market can rise while still flashing bearish warnings — a reminder that even strong rallies carry risks at the top.

