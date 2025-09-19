Weekly Crypto Regulation News: Trump’s SEC Shakeup, UK–US Alliance

The regulatory landscape for digital assets is shifting fast, with Washington and London both initiating major changes. From a softer enforcement stance at the SEC to Trump’s renewed push for corporate reporting reform, and the forging of a transatlantic crypto alliance — here is what you need to know this week.

SEC to Issue Warning Notices Before Crypto Crackdowns

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is rolling back its era of “regulation by enforcement.” SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that crypto firms will now receive warning notices before facing enforcement actions, marking a sharp departure from Gary Gensler’s aggressive approach.

“You can’t just suddenly come and bash down their door,” Atkins told the Financial Times. “Businesses can now expect to first receive a preliminary notice.”

Trump Proposes SEC Shakeup: End of Quarterly Earnings Reports?

President Donald Trump is reviving a bold idea: ditch quarterly earnings reports in favor of semiannual disclosures. In a Truth Social post, Trump argued this would cut costs and let executives focus on long-term strategy.

“Companies and corporations should no longer be forced to report on a quarterly basis,” he wrote, contrasting U.S. short-termism with China’s “50 to 100 year view.”

This proposal—if backed by the SEC—could have ripple effects on how public crypto companies, from exchanges to miners, report to investors. While supporters say it would reduce red tape, critics fear reduced transparency.

UK and US Forge Crypto Alliance

London and Washington are preparing to announce a landmark partnership on digital assets, with stablecoins taking center stage. Following talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple sat down with global banks including Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America.

The goal: align rules on stablecoins, giving UK firms better access to U.S. capital markets while attracting more American investment into Britain. For an industry craving clarity, this alliance could set a powerful precedent for global coordination.

SEC Crypto Task Force Hits the Road

The SEC’s new Crypto Task Force is trading courtrooms for community halls. Its “On The Road” series stopped in Chicago this week, meeting with early-stage founders and grassroots blockchain communities.

The mission is simple: listen before legislating. After stops in Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley, the initiative signals a more open regulatory style that could shape the future of U.S. digital asset policy.

SEC Clears Path for Spot Crypto ETFs

In another milestone, the SEC approved new listing rules for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca, allowing faster launches of crypto spot ETFs. Asset managers can now use a standardized framework instead of case-by-case applications.

This move cracks open the door for ETFs tied to a wider range of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Expect a flood of filings in the months ahead.

White House Scrambles for CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash

Finally, political turbulence continues in Washington. President Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—former commissioner Brian Quintenz—has hit resistance in the Senate. The nomination, initially supported by crypto groups, is now in limbo amid controversy linked to the Winklevoss twins.

The White House is back to the drawing board, underscoring how politicized digital asset oversight has become.

Closing Thoughts

This week’s developments highlight a pivotal shift: regulators are moving from hostility to dialogue, politicians are pushing structural reforms, and international cooperation is heating up. For crypto firms, the message is clear—adapt quickly, because the rules of the game are changing fast.