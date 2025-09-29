BTC $113,937.12 3.61%
ETH $4,178.35 3.74%
SOL $210.89 3.92%
PEPE $0.0000093 1.85%
SHIB $0.000011 1.46%
DOGE $0.23 2.63%
XRP $2.90 3.23%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Could $200K be next? Bitcoin price prediction heats up with Novogratz tying the rally to a dovish U.S. policy pivot ahead.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s price stands at $112,114, up 2.55% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume topping $46 billion. The latest rally has sparked debate on whether the cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of a more dramatic breakout, with macro policy shifts providing fresh momentum.

Fed Policy Shift Could Fuel a Rally

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes the next leg higher for Bitcoin may hinge on U.S. monetary policy. In a recent interview with Kyle Chasse, the billionaire investor argued that Bitcoin could climb toward $200,000 if the Federal Reserve undergoes a leadership change.

Specifically, he pointed to the potential replacement of Chair Jerome Powell with a more “dovish” figure—an official inclined toward looser monetary policy and lower interest rates.

Historically, interest rate reductions tend to weaken traditional safe havens, such as bonds, while boosting demand for riskier assets, including Bitcoin and equities. Lower yields on fixed-income instruments often drive capital into higher-yielding alternatives, creating the liquidity conditions that fuel crypto rallies.

  • A dovish Fed chair could serve as a significant catalyst for bulls.
  • Bitcoin may reach $200,000 if aggressive easing takes hold.
  • Recent rate cuts already signal shifting conditions.

In September, the Federal Open Market Committee cut rates by 25 basis points, the first adjustment of 2025. Analysts expect additional cuts by year-end, a policy trajectory that could reshape market flows.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Landscape

The Bitcoin price prediction appears bullish, as BTC has bounced back after reaching a new high of $110,350. A bullish engulfing candle has broken through the short-term moving averages, and the two-hour chart is indicating a potential breakout.

The first test is at the 100 SMA, which is currently at $112,563, and also marks the upper boundary of the descending channel that capped the previous rally.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI is at 72, indicating an overbought condition but also showing strong buying momentum. A close above $114,000 would be bullish, opening up $116,150 and then $117,850. Below that, and we could see a pullback to $111,000 or $110,350. Deeper levels are $108,700 and $107,300.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trade Setup and Outlook

The wedge is forming higher lows, so if resistance gives way, we are bullish. Traders can look to go long on a confirmed break above $114,000 with targets at $116,150 and $117,850. Stops below $110,350.

With dovish policy and improving technicals, Bitcoin is looking up. If Novogratz is right, the macro narrative suggests that BTC is setting up not only for new cycle highs but also for a broader market rally that will take Ethereum, XRP, and Solana with it.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$113,937
3.61 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,090,164,406,731
0.04
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
2025-09-28 11:30:37
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Europe’s Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314M
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-29 14:25:29
Altcoin News
Digital Asset Funds Log $812M Outflows, Solana Draws $291M Inflows: CoinShares
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-29 13:54:59
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors