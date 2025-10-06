BTC $124,697.40 1.45%
ETH $4,653.20 2.62%
SOL $234.05 1.76%
PEPE $0.000010 1.70%
SHIB $0.000012 1.33%
DOGE $0.26 3.15%
XRP $3.00 -0.43%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitcoin hits a record $125K while the dollar sinks – Bitcoin price prediction signals a potential monetary revolution ahead.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

As mentioned in my previous analysis, Bitcoin’s rally continues to mirror the collapse of the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that a broader monetary reset could be underway. Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $124,871, marking a new all-time high and lifting its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, while gold prices climbed toward $3,880 per ounce, their highest level ever recorded.

The Kobeissi Letter reports that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen more than 10% this year, its sharpest annual drop since 1973. This decline has coincided with soaring asset prices across multiple classes — from equities to commodities to crypto — as investors abandon cash in favor of scarce and inflation-resistant stores of value.

“The S&P 500 is up 40% in six months, gold has quadrupled the index’s returns, and Bitcoin is leading the charge,” Kobeissi analysts wrote, noting that the correlation between gold and equities reached an unprecedented 0.91 in 2024, suggesting a shift toward what they call a “new monetary regime.”

The weakness of the dollar is being compounded by a convergence of macroeconomic pressures: a slowing labor market, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and growing fiscal deficits. These conditions have historically benefited assets like gold and Bitcoin.

“The USD has lost 40% of its purchasing power since 2000,” Kobeissi added. “Investors are responding by rushing into real assets — everything from gold to Bitcoin to equities.”

Amid this capital rotation, institutional demand for Bitcoin has intensified. ETF inflows remain strong, while on-chain data indicates that wallets holding over 1,000 BTC are at their highest level since 2022. Together, these signals point toward structural accumulation — not speculative excess — reinforcing the idea that institutional buyers view Bitcoin as digital gold in an inflationary world.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Eye $130K–$160K

Technically, Bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact. The coin is trading near $124,700, supported by its 50-SMA ($118,380) and 100-SMA ($115,541). The chart shows a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern, which may cap short-term gains around the $128K–$130K “completion zone.” Still, the higher-lows structure and a bullish engulfing candle indicate momentum remains strong.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI around 69 suggests slightly overbought conditions, but that’s typical in extended rallies. If Bitcoin sustains support above $121,000, it could retest the $128,000–$130,000 region soon. A clean breakout above that level could open a new leg toward $160K, while a failure to hold above $118,500 may prompt a short-term correction.

For traders, dips near $121,000–$122,000 present accumulation zones. With gold outperforming and the dollar weakening, Bitcoin’s rally appears less speculative and more structural — part of a broader revaluation of money itself.

This shift, once theoretical, is now visible on every major chart. The question isn’t whether Bitcoin can sustain this rise — it’s whether the world is ready for what comes next.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0002605. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$124,697
1.45 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,476,257,581,416
8.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 14:15:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Grayscale Launches First US-Listed Spot Crypto ETFs Allowing Staking for ETH and SOL
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-06 15:17:05
Blockchain News
Brazil’s $318B Crypto Boom: How Stablecoins Quietly Forged Latin America’s #1 Market
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-06 14:42:57
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors