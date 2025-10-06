Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?

Bitcoin hits a record $125K while the dollar sinks – Bitcoin price prediction signals a potential monetary revolution ahead.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As mentioned in my previous analysis, Bitcoin’s rally continues to mirror the collapse of the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that a broader monetary reset could be underway. Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $124,871, marking a new all-time high and lifting its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, while gold prices climbed toward $3,880 per ounce, their highest level ever recorded.

The Kobeissi Letter reports that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen more than 10% this year, its sharpest annual drop since 1973. This decline has coincided with soaring asset prices across multiple classes — from equities to commodities to crypto — as investors abandon cash in favor of scarce and inflation-resistant stores of value.

What is happening?



The S&P 500 is up +40% in 6 months, Gold is nearing $4,000/oz, and Bitcoin hit a record $2.5 TRILLION market cap.



Meanwhile, the US Dollar is set for its WORST year since 1973.



Are markets THAT strong or is the US Dollar just crashing?



(a thread) pic.twitter.com/1Xqjk2YYmb — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 5, 2025

“The S&P 500 is up 40% in six months, gold has quadrupled the index’s returns, and Bitcoin is leading the charge,” Kobeissi analysts wrote, noting that the correlation between gold and equities reached an unprecedented 0.91 in 2024, suggesting a shift toward what they call a “new monetary regime.”

The weakness of the dollar is being compounded by a convergence of macroeconomic pressures: a slowing labor market, rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, and growing fiscal deficits. These conditions have historically benefited assets like gold and Bitcoin.

“The USD has lost 40% of its purchasing power since 2000,” Kobeissi added. “Investors are responding by rushing into real assets — everything from gold to Bitcoin to equities.”

Amid this capital rotation, institutional demand for Bitcoin has intensified. ETF inflows remain strong, while on-chain data indicates that wallets holding over 1,000 BTC are at their highest level since 2022. Together, these signals point toward structural accumulation — not speculative excess — reinforcing the idea that institutional buyers view Bitcoin as digital gold in an inflationary world.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Eye $130K–$160K

Technically, Bitcoin’s uptrend remains intact. The coin is trading near $124,700, supported by its 50-SMA ($118,380) and 100-SMA ($115,541). The chart shows a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern, which may cap short-term gains around the $128K–$130K “completion zone.” Still, the higher-lows structure and a bullish engulfing candle indicate momentum remains strong.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI around 69 suggests slightly overbought conditions, but that’s typical in extended rallies. If Bitcoin sustains support above $121,000, it could retest the $128,000–$130,000 region soon. A clean breakout above that level could open a new leg toward $160K, while a failure to hold above $118,500 may prompt a short-term correction.

For traders, dips near $121,000–$122,000 present accumulation zones. With gold outperforming and the dollar weakening, Bitcoin’s rally appears less speculative and more structural — part of a broader revaluation of money itself.

This shift, once theoretical, is now visible on every major chart. The question isn’t whether Bitcoin can sustain this rise — it’s whether the world is ready for what comes next.

