Zcash Powers Altcoin Season – Monero Tracks, DoubleZero Rallies on Policy Catalyst

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 9, 2025

Altcoin season is channeling fresh capital into privacy and policy-driven names. The strongest action centers on Zcash, with follow-through in Monero and DoubleZero.

Prices capture that tilt. Zcash currently trades near $182, up by 20% in 24 hours. Monero now sits around $333, up by a little over 2%. DoubleZero changes hands near $0.39, with a $0.41 high in the past day.

Zcash (ZEC): Breakout Strength and Why It Is Holding Attention

Zcash has led for weeks, not just a single session. CoinMarketCap’s Academy recorded a one-day jump of about 63% last week that pushed ZEC to a three-year high and put privacy back on trader screens. Seven-day gains topped 100% during that burst, confirming heavy participation.

Live pages now show elevated volumes alongside today’s advance, consistent with a market that is trading the move rather than printing thin quotes. Recent price analysis also referenced a clean break through resistance that invited momentum buying. Those notes line up with what other analysts have tracked since the early October spike.

The driver is straightforward. Privacy demand has resurfaced, and Zcash offers optionality between shielded and transparent activity using zk proofs. That utility tends to attract flows when risk appetite improves and when traders seek liquid alternatives to majors during altcoin season.

In the near term, the question is not only price but depth. If spot and perpetual volumes remain high and ZEC continues to hold reclaimed levels on intraday charts, leadership can persist into the coming sessions.

Monero (XMR): Privacy Basket Follow Through

Monero is trading near $333, up just over 2% today. CoinMarketCap’s update this week flagged a reclaim of the 200-day moving average and a steady rise in volume, which helped shift sentiment. TradingView ideas around the same window pointed to supportive levels that encouraged dip buying.

The result is a measured climb that keeps XMR aligned with the privacy basket without the extreme swings seen in ZEC.

For rotation desks, XMR remains a way to keep privacy exposure while managing volatility. Its liquidity profile is useful when ZEC ranges widen after sharp thrusts.

DoubleZero (2Z): Policy Catalyst and Busy Order Books

DoubleZero is trading around $0.39 after touching $0.41 in the past 24 hours. Liquidity is active on major pairs.

The project’s recent policy milestone has been a key catalyst. The SEC issued a rare no-action letter on September 29 regarding DoubleZero’s token arrangement, then followed with a public statement that detailed the reasoning. Those events increased attention and helped draw traders into 2Z pairs.

Early supply dynamics created sharp swings at launch, so participants continue to watch circulation and burns. Today’s range suggests active two-way interest rather than a single headline spike.

Altcoin Season Read

Today’s rotation is concentrated and verifiable. Zcash leads on privacy demand, strong volumes, and a confirmed breakout profile. Monero tracks that theme with steadier progress after reclaiming a key moving average. DoubleZero benefits from a clear policy event and liquid pairs for its size.

Continuation comes down to participation. ZEC needs to keep volumes high while holding above recent supports. XMR should sustain trade above its moving average base. 2Z should maintain depth while policy attention stays current. If those markers hold, this pocket of altcoin season can extend through the week.