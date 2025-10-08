BTC $122,734.58 1.06%
Uptober Altcoin Season Lifts Zcash, Mantle, And SPX6900

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
Altcoin season in Uptober is pulling liquidity into tokens with fresh drivers and enough depth for follow-through. Moves are clustered rather traders chase every chart, with capital flowing where usage, listings, or technical breaks line up.

Zcash, Mantle, and SPX6900 fit that filter today. Each shows a daily gain with recent catalysts visible on live trackers or project feeds. Together they outline privacy demand, scaling progress, and meme liquidity during this phase.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Bid And High Turnover

Zcash currently trades near $159, up by 18% in 24 hours. The jump arrives after a rapid October advance that pushed ZEC to multi-year levels and put privacy back on trader screens.

Statistics logged a one-day surge above 60% last week, tying interest to privacy utility and rising shielded usage, while CMC’s update feed captured follow-on volatility from profit taking after the spike. Those notes match the current push and the still-elevated volumes on ZEC pairs.

Broader tape helps. Bitcoin strength into Uptober and momentum tracking on privacy sectors keep ZEC visible on scanners.

Mantle (MNT): Exchange Support And Breakout

Mantle trades around $2.50, up by 10% in 24 hours. Recent CMC updates point to a Bybit rollout, the UR app launch linking finance rails to Mantle, and Ethena’s USDe integration. Those items expand access, deepen pairing, and keep incentives present on major venues. Price analysis posts also flagged a new high in early October, then a clean continuation.

Mantle Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Traders now watch whether volumes remain firm above the breakout area. If exchange programs and partner integrations keep throughput high, MNT can hold a place in rotation during Uptober.

SPX6900 (SPX): Listing Tailwind And Meme Basket Flows

SPX6900 now changes hands near $1.53, up by 6.7% in 24 hours. The live page shows a similar gain with circulating supply near 931 million, placing SPX among the more liquid meme names.

Analysts links recent strength to the Coinbase listing in early September, with follow-through helped by Bitcoin gains and ETF inflows into Uptober. Traders also monitor a nearby band around $1.56 to $1.71, often used for continuation checks when volume expands.

Derivatives screens remain active around SPX, which supports day-to-day turnover when meme baskets go green. That setup explains today’s steady lift rather than a single burst.

Altcoin Season for Uptober Rotation

A simple mix stands out. ZEC has a privacy-led burst with visible volume on major pairs and ongoing mentions across CMC briefs. Mantle carries venue support plus new integrations that invite programmatic flows. SPX benefits from a large exchange listing, meme screens, and a constructive range. These factors sit on top of a firm market tone for Uptober, where ETF-related inflows and higher Bitcoin levels tend to improve risk appetite across baskets.

Confirmation now rests on participation. ZEC should keep elevated daily turnover while holding reclaimed levels. MNT should maintain trade above the recent breakout while exchange programs remain active. SPX should test the $1.56 to $1.71 zone on rising volume. If those markers persist, this Uptober pocket of altcoin season can extend into the next sessions.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
