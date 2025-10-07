BTC $122,094.59 -2.57%
Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Puts Sonic, Stacks, And Bittensor On Trader Screens

Altcoin altcoin season
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's.

Altcoin season today favors tokens with fresh catalysts and enough liquidity to support follow-through. Traders are concentrating on assets where platform incentives, protocol milestones, or category flows can be verified on public dashboards.

Sonic, Stacks, and Bittensor meet that test. Each has a current driver that lines up with today’s moves, supported by live pages and recent update feeds.

Sonic (S): Incentives and Ecosystem Funding

Sonic is currently trading near $0.30, up 10% in the past 24 hours. CoinMarketCap’s live page shows S near that level with elevated turnover, keeping it on screeners during the session.

Fresh incentives and funding sit behind the interest. An update posted this week details a $1M trading and staking campaign that targets core pairs and directs participants to bridge liquidity, following late September funding news for SegaSwap to grow liquidity on Sonic SVM. These items explain why activity has remained firm into today’s advance.

Price action confirmation appears on TradingView pages for SONIC pairs, which show the token holding above recent ranges while incentives run. That blend of programmatic rewards and platform expansion is a common altcoin season driver when volumes are already building.

Stacks (STX): sBTC Progress and Technical Break

Stacks is trading around $0.65, up by 6.5% in 24 hours. The live CoinMarketCap page shows a daily gain with volume above $100M, aligning with your figures.

Stacks Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Recent analysis cites three near-term supports for the move. sBTC cross-chain reach via Wormhole expands access to Bitcoin liquidity. Hex Trust custody for sBTC improves institutional readiness. A clean move through Fibonacci resistance near $0.62995 triggered momentum systems and discretionary buyers. Together, those drivers match the step up visible on today’s chart.

Stacks update feeds also continue to promote sBTC growth plans, which helps keep STX in rotation when altcoin season leans into Bitcoin-aligned DeFi.

Bittensor (TAO): AI Flow And Supply Calendar

Bittensor is now trading near $350, up by 6% in 24 hours. CoinMarketCap’s live page shows TAO around that mark with 24-hour volume above $200M.

Two current themes frame the bid. First, AI tokens show green on category trackers today, which supports flow into TAO alongside rising interest in data and compute plays. Second, CoinMarketCap’s updates flag an October 12, 2025, token unlock and the December 11, 2025, halving that cuts daily issuance. Traders often position into supply events when category momentum is favorable, which aligns with today’s lift.

Venue posts and technical notes also point to price working toward resistance near the high 300s, with turnover staying active. That profile fits a day where sector strength and a clear calendar converge.

Altcoin Season Read

Today’s rotation is anchored by verifiable stimulus. Sonic benefits from a live incentives program and recent ecosystem funding that keep swaps and staking engaged. Stacks advances on sBTC progress, custody support, and a defined breakout level that invited momentum. Bittensor rides AI category strength while a visible supply schedule keeps traders focused on timing.

Confirmation now comes down to participation. Sonic should maintain elevated volumes while the $1M incentives run. Stacks should hold above $0.63 while sBTC integrations deepen. Bittensor should keep turnover firm into the October unlock and the December halving. If these markers persist, this pocket of altcoin season can extend through the week.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
