Blockchain News

Winklevoss-Founded Gemini to List This Week, Secures Nasdaq as Strategic Investor: Report

Gemini IPO Winklevoss Twins
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is preparing to debut on Nasdaq this week with a huge boost from the exchange itself.

According to a Reuters report citing two people familiar with the matter, Nasdaq will invest $50 million in a private placement as part of Gemini’s initial public offering (IPO), which could raise up to $317 million.

The deal will also link Gemini’s custody and staking services to Nasdaq’s client base, while Gemini’s institutional users will gain access to Nasdaq’s Calypso collateral management platform.

According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gemini plans to sell 16.67 million shares of its Class A common stock at an expected price range of $17 to $19 per share. The IPO will be launched under the corporate name Gemini Space Station, Inc.

IPO Follows Rebound in Equity Capital Markets

Gemini expects to begin trading Friday under the ticker “GEMI,” though the timing is subject to market conditions, the sources said. The IPO comes as U.S. equity capital markets show renewed momentum.

After subdued activity in recent years, investor demand for new listings has strengthened in 2025, with strong first-day performances encouraging more private firms to test the waters. Gemini’s debut could become one of the most notable crypto-related offerings since Coinbase went public in 2021.

Risks and Strategic Positioning

Despite growing optimism, risks remain. Market conditions or regulatory developments could alter Gemini’s plans, sources cautioned. The crypto sector continues to face heightened scrutiny in the U.S., and volatility remains an ever-present factor.

For Gemini, however, the Nasdaq partnership shows there is a push to position itself as a regulated, institutionally friendly exchange. Backed by the Winklevoss twins’ long-running bet on digital assets, Gemini is aiming to stand out in a crowded market while reinforcing its credibility among professional investors.

Winklevoss-Backed Gemini Launches EU Staking

Last week, Gemini unveiled a new product suite for investors across the European Union and European Economic Area, adding Gemini Staking for Ethereum and Solana alongside Gemini Perpetuals, the exchange’s regulated derivatives product.

The firm said the rollout follows its approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) via Malta’s MFSA, part of a broader European expansion that positions Gemini as a one-stop venue for digital-asset investors.

Staking is designed for accessibility: there is no minimum amount, rewards accrue daily, and current APRs are visible in the app. Gemini indicates that up to 6% APR may be available for SOL, with a variable ETH rate subject to market conditions and fees.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
