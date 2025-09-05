Winklevoss-Backed Gemini Launches EU Staking, 100x Perps After MiCA Greenlight

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 5, 2025

Crypto exchange Gemini has unveiled a new product suite for investors across the European Union and European Economic Area, adding Gemini Staking for Ethereum and Solana alongside Gemini Perpetuals, the exchange’s regulated derivatives product.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the rollout follows its approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) via Malta’s MFSA, part of a broader European expansion that positions Gemini as a one-stop venue for digital-asset investors.

Staking is designed for accessibility: there is no minimum amount, rewards accrue daily, and current APRs are visible in the app. Gemini indicates that up to 6% APR may be available for SOL, with a variable ETH rate subject to market conditions and fees.

Custody and operational controls emphasize segregated cold storage and institutional-grade security, allowing customers to earn yield without managing private keys directly.

Perpetuals Under MiFID II: Single Interface for Spot and Derivatives

Gemini Perpetuals will allow sophisticated and professional investors to gain long or short exposure to digital assets through perpetual futures with no monthly expiration date.

Contracts are denominated in USDC, offer up to 100x leverage, and are fully embedded within Gemini’s platform, allowing clients to trade spot and derivatives from one interface.

Key mechanics include the ability to cross-collateralize with spot balances and to use staking rewards as part of broader strategies—such as hedging, basis trades, or spreads—within the same ecosystem.

The firm says Perpetuals will be offered under its MiFID II permissions, aligning the product with an established EU framework for financial instruments.

Strategy: A Diversified, Regulated Toolkit

With more than 140 tokens available for spot trading, Gemini’s product mix now combines staking income and derivatives exposure in a regulated wrapper.

“We’re on a mission to democratize access to alternative, risk-managed financial instruments,” said Mark Jennings, CEO of Europe. “We’re one of the few European crypto exchanges to offer this diverse suite on an intuitive, secure platform.”

The company frames staking as an “income layer” for long-only holders, while Perpetuals provide tools to manage portfolio risk, generate returns, and tailor directional exposure—from conservative hedges to higher-octane strategies—within a single venue.

Europe Focus and What’s Next

Following MiCA approval and the transition to a Malta CASP entity, Gemini says it will continue to deepen its EU footprint. It cites rising demand for compliant access to derivatives, which account for the majority of global crypto trading volume.

“Europe continues to be a strategic focus,” Jennings added, arguing MiCA can standardize rules across 30 EU jurisdictions and give investors greater confidence. With staking, perpetuals, and spot trading now under one roof, Gemini is positioning itself as a regulated hub for Europe’s next wave of crypto adoption.

Gemini IPO Targets $2.22B Valuation

Gemini is also seeking a valuation of up to $2.22 billion in its upcoming U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The move reflects growing optimism among digital asset platforms that investor appetite for public market debuts is returning after a prolonged slowdown.

According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Gemini plans to sell 16.67 million shares of its Class A common stock at an expected price range of $17 to $19 per share. If priced at the top of the range, the offering could raise as much as $317 million.