Gemini IPO Targets $2.22B Valuation – Will Winklevoss Pull It Off?

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 2, 2025

Gemini, the New York-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is seeking a valuation of up to $2.22 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The move reflects growing optimism among digital asset platforms that investor appetite for public market debuts is returning after a prolonged slowdown.

According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Gemini plans to sell 16.67 million shares of its Class A common stock at an expected price range of $17 to $19 per share. If priced at the top of the range, the offering could raise as much as $317 million.

Details of the Offering

The IPO will be launched under the corporate name Gemini Space Station, Inc., with shares set to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEMI.”

In addition, Gemini and its selling stockholders will provide underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.5 million shares to cover potential over-allotments.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and the company cautioned that there is no guarantee on timing, size, or final terms. Still, the listing marks a milestone for one of the earliest regulated U.S. crypto exchanges.

Banking Heavyweights Lead the Deal

A roster of Wall Street giants is lined up to back the transaction. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners, joined by Morgan Stanley and Cantor.

Additional bookrunners include Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt. Co-managers like Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, and Roberts & Ryan will also support the deal.

The offering will be conducted solely through a prospectus, which investors may obtain from Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

Wave of Crypto Exchanges Eyes Public Listings

Circle Internet Group completed its $1.2 billion IPO in June, selling 19.9 million shares at $31 each and raising $583 million in net proceeds after fees.

🚀 @circle stock jumps 11% pre-market after first public earnings show USDC at $61.3B with 90% growth despite $482M net loss from IPO charges.#Circle #USDChttps://t.co/N3I6zOtaVo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025

The IPO was closely watched as a bellwether for digital asset firms entering public markets, suggesting investor appetite for crypto-linked financial infrastructure.

Following its debut, Circle released its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which sent shares up 11% in pre-market trading. The firm reported total revenue and reserve income of $658 million, a 53% year-over-year increase, reflecting growing demand for its USDC stablecoin.