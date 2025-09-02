BTC $110,646.02 1.76%
ETH $4,291.94 -0.61%
SOL $200.55 1.38%
PEPE $0.0000095 1.50%
SHIB $0.000012 2.12%
DOGE $0.21 0.14%
XRP $2.79 2.44%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.77
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Gemini IPO Targets $2.22B Valuation – Will Winklevoss Pull It Off?

Gemini IPO Winklevoss Twins
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Gemini, the New York-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is seeking a valuation of up to $2.22 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The move reflects growing optimism among digital asset platforms that investor appetite for public market debuts is returning after a prolonged slowdown.

According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Gemini plans to sell 16.67 million shares of its Class A common stock at an expected price range of $17 to $19 per share. If priced at the top of the range, the offering could raise as much as $317 million.

Details of the Offering

The IPO will be launched under the corporate name Gemini Space Station, Inc., with shares set to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEMI.”

In addition, Gemini and its selling stockholders will provide underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.5 million shares to cover potential over-allotments.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and the company cautioned that there is no guarantee on timing, size, or final terms. Still, the listing marks a milestone for one of the earliest regulated U.S. crypto exchanges.

Banking Heavyweights Lead the Deal

A roster of Wall Street giants is lined up to back the transaction. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners, joined by Morgan Stanley and Cantor.

Additional bookrunners include Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt. Co-managers like Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, and Roberts & Ryan will also support the deal.

The offering will be conducted solely through a prospectus, which investors may obtain from Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

Wave of Crypto Exchanges Eyes Public Listings

Circle Internet Group completed its $1.2 billion IPO in June, selling 19.9 million shares at $31 each and raising $583 million in net proceeds after fees.

The IPO was closely watched as a bellwether for digital asset firms entering public markets, suggesting investor appetite for crypto-linked financial infrastructure.

Following its debut, Circle released its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which sent shares up 11% in pre-market trading. The firm reported total revenue and reserve income of $658 million, a 53% year-over-year increase, reflecting growing demand for its USDC stablecoin.

Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,998,177,730,113
-2.18
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. ETH Holdings Top $3.6B – Will Others Follow?
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-02 16:37:51
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Four, Sky, and Bitget Token Dominate Rotation
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-02 16:24:06
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors