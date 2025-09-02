Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 2, 2025

Bitcoin’s current level is neither “a strong start” of the month, nor does it “exactly reinforce September as one of Bitcoin’s weakest months,” though “sentiment can change on a dime,” says James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet.

The crypto market is up today, with 90 of the top 100 coins turning green over the past 24 hours. Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased by 0.5%, now standing at $3.89 trillion. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $143 billion.

Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, nine of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have increased over the past 24 hours, though some of them have barely moved.

Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated 2% at the time of writing, now trading at $110,245.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is up by 0.3%, meaning that it’s mostly unchanged, now changing hands at $4,399. This is the lowest increase in this category.

The biggest rise in the category is XRP (XRP)’s and Solana (SOL)’s 2.1% each to the prices of $2.8 and $203, respectively.

The only red coin currently is Binance Coin (BNB), having decreased by 0.5%, changing hands at $854.

As for the top 100 coins, MemeCore (M) appreciated the most by far: 33.3% to the price of $0.8588.

It’s followed by Pump.fun (PUMP)’s 9.6% to $0.003756.

Of the ten red coins, the highest decrease is recorded by World Liberty Financial (WLFI): 14.3% to $0.2432. It’s the only double-digit drop. It plummeted on its first day of trading, erasing early gains, resulting in immediate losses for investors.

Official Trump (TRUMP) is next, with a decrease of 7.2% to $8.36.

The rest of the red coins are down 2.9% and less per coin.

Meanwhile, Delphi Digital warned that a US Federal Reserve rate cut could prompt a short-term spike followed by a steep correction, unless price action remains subdued heading into the decision.

How will rate cuts affect BTC?



• 2019 established a 'sell the news' precedent for rate cuts.

• Last year, ETF inflows fueled a sustained rally after rate cuts.

• This makes the upcoming rate cut a conditional setup rather than a straightforward catalyst.



Read more here. 👇 https://t.co/7ihEcWKYFc pic.twitter.com/s7h2R1iTcO — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) September 1, 2025

‘Setting the Stage for the More Bullish October’

James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet, noted that Bitcoin was at the $107,000 level just days ago, so the current level of about $110,000 is neither “a strong start” of the month, nor does it “exactly reinforce September as one of Bitcoin’s weakest months.” Still, “sentiment can change on a dime,” Toledano warned.

Historically, BTC has often ended September in the red, averaging a ~3%–4% decline since 2013. “This year may be different, given how tariffs have hit the index, and recent Septembers have shown moderate losses, with some even posting gains. September often pressures Bitcoin, but it’s not a guaranteed down month,” the exec says.

Toledano continues: “As usual, some in the DeFi circles spin these false narratives into patterns that don’t exist with sentiment-driven assets.” Risks for 2025 are still thin liquidity, leveraged positioning, and uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

“A rate cut could inject momentum and help Bitcoin hold its ground. A decisive break below $105K risks sub-$100K levels, but institutional inflows via ETFs, growing expectations of Fed cuts, could offset seasonal pressure. Holding above $110K into mid-September may weaken the perceived curse, setting the stage for the more bullish October,” he concludes.

Moreover, analysts from the crypto exchange Bitfinex commented that major coins “endured a difficult week as macro jitters and the post-PPI [Producer Price Index] sell-off weighed heavily on price action.”

The pullback, they argued, follows their prediction that BTC is likely to be prone to retracements and range trading in summer. “We believe the market is nearing the bottom of this downturn as we move into September,” the analysts said.

When it comes to altcoins, the analysts expect the pullback to reach a conclusion relatively soon in September. The altcoin market seeing sharp rotations is a signal of majors seeing capital eventually flowing back in, particularly if the overall market declines further from current levels.

“The market would likely view such a development as a signal that a bottom is being reached, which would be in line with our end-of-summer thesis, which is when ETF flows across major asset classes pick up,” Bitfinex analysts conclude.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Tuesday morning, BTC trades at $110,245. It jumped from an intraday low of $107,542 to the day’s highest point of $110,507.

The price is currently moving towards the intraweek high of $113,220. The weekly time range has also turned slightly green after days of red.

Investors are now looking at resistance near $111,350–$113,500, which would lead to $115,700, as well as support at $107,335 and $105,150.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,399. It decreased from the day’s highest point of $4,481 to the lowest of $4,238, before recovering to the current level.

Should the price continue to rise, it could hit $4,665, followed by $4,865. Conversely, it may drop to $4,265 and move lower to $4,070.

Notably, the crypto market sentiment still stands within the fear zone. The crypto fear and greed index remained unmoved, standing at 39 today.

This signals that caution turned into fear, which could continue pushing the prices down. Investors are keeping an eye on any incoming geopolitical and economic signals.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, we don’t have new data on the US spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as the country observed a bank holiday.

As of 29 August, spot BTC ETFs stand at $54.24 billion in total, while spot ETH ETFs’ total net inflow reached $13.51 billion.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, on 1 September, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet raised its holdings to 20,000 BTC with a purchase of an additional 1,009 coins, valued at $112 million.

Furthermore, Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) now have a total of over 1.47 million BTC, accounting for some 7% of the coin’s 21 million supply.

The vast majority of this is with the US-based ETFs, holding more than 1.29 million BTC across 11 funds.

Moreover, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications.

🌎 AUGUST Global Bitcoin ETF update 👇 pic.twitter.com/6VkRsTmOU2 — HODL15Capital 🇺🇸 (@HODL15Capital) September 2, 2025

