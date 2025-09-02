Bitcoin Price Prediction: $11B Whale Move, Metaplanet Hits 20K BTC, $250K in Sight

Bitcoin is trading at $109,380, edging higher with a market capitalization above $2.18 trillion and a daily trading volume of more than $66 billion. While price action remains confined within a descending channel, institutional adoption and whale activity are reshaping the landscape for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Treasury

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet boosted its holdings to 20,000 BTC after purchasing an additional 1,009 coins, valued at roughly $112 million. The company also issued 11.5 million new shares as part of a $65 million investment deal with Evo Fund.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, Metaplanet is now Japan’s largest Bitcoin holder and ranks fifth globally. The firm’s average purchase price sits at $102,607 per coin, leaving it modestly profitable. Despite a share price drop of over 50% since June, Metaplanet has outlined plans to raise further capital to grow its Bitcoin strategy toward 30,000 BTC by year-end.

This aggressive approach underscores the increasing importance of corporate balance sheets in supporting Bitcoin demand, thereby reinforcing investor confidence even during periods of market weakness.

Bitcoin Adoption in Education

Bitcoin’s utility also continues to expand. The University of Hong Kong has launched a pilot program accepting tuition payments in Bitcoin. Partnering with fintech providers, the initiative instantly converts BTC into Hong Kong dollars, lowering transaction costs and increasing convenience for students.

Analysts believe the model could be replicated by other Asian universities, broadening Bitcoin’s role beyond investment into everyday use cases. This strengthens its credibility as a global medium of exchange.

$11B Whale Shifts Into Ether

A large crypto whale holding over $11 billion in Bitcoin has shifted part of its holdings into Ether. The wallet sold $215 million in BTC last week to buy 886,371 ETH, worth nearly $4 billion, overtaking corporate holder SharpLink in Ethereum reserves.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Publicly traded SharpLink Gaming buys another 11,259 $ETH worth $42.5 million. pic.twitter.com/camzdDAUtx — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) July 31, 2025

The move has inspired other whales, with nine major wallets buying more than $456 million in ETH. In parallel, spot ETH ETFs attracted $1.8 billion in inflows over five days, signaling growing institutional interest in Ethereum.

While such flows can weigh on Bitcoin in the short term, they don’t diminish its role as the dominant store of value in the crypto market.

Technical Outlook for Bitcoin

Technically, Bitcoin has remained in a descending channel since mid-August. Resistance is located near $111,350–$113,500, while support is found at $107,335 and $105,150. The 50-EMA ($110,257) and 200-EMA ($112,814) form a critical resistance cluster.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlesticks show hesitation with small-bodied candles after a rebound from $108,000. The RSI at 49 is neutral but shows slight bullish divergence, while the MACD flattens, hinting at a potential crossover.

A confirmed breakout above $111,350 could open a rally toward $115,700, while failure risks a drop toward $105,150. Traders may eye long entries above $111,350 with stops under $109,000.

Looking forward, Bitcoin’s consolidation suggests a volatility surge is near. If retail and institutional demand continues at its current pace, BTC could break out and retest highs, with a path toward $130,000 and eventually $250,000 in play.

