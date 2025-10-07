Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 7, 2025

“Improving liquidity, robust ETF inflows, and rising on-chain profitability highlight that this breakout is being supported by structural capital inflows and renewed investor participation, not speculative excess,” Glassnode says.

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization rising by 1%, now standing at $4.36 trillion. A quarter of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $198 billion.

TLDR: The crypto market capitalization is up 1% on Monday morning (UTC); 75 of the top 100 coins are up, as are 8 of the top 10 coins; BTC is unchanged at $123,883, and ETH rose 2.4% to $4,680; ’The market has entered the fourth quarter on strong footing’; ’Breakout is being supported by structural capital inflows and renewed investor participation’; Keep an eye on sudden geopolitical developments; Both US BTC and ETH spot ETFs recorded $1.19 billion and $176.56 million in inflows, respectively; Strategy reported an unrealized profit of $3.9 billion from BTC holdings in Q3; Crypto market sentiment re-entered the greed zone.



Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, 8 of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have appreciated over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) is unchanged over the past day, currently trading at $123,883.

Ethereum (ETH) is up by 2.4%, now changing hands at $4,680. This is the second-highest increase on the list.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer again, having appreciated 3.2% to $1,251.

Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) are the only two red coins in this category. They’re down 1.6% and 0.9% to $230 and $2.97, respectively.

Looking at the top 100 coins, we find that 75 are up, the highest of which is Plasma (XPL), which rose 16.4% to $1.04.

Bittensor (TAO) and Mantle (MNT) are next, with increases of 8.8% and 5.6% to $349 and $2.26, respectively.

On the other side, the highest drop is 13.5% by Provenance Blockchain (HASH), now trading at $0.03243. It’s the only double-digit drop.

Meanwhile, US Senator Cynthia Lummis hinted that fund purchases for the US strategic Bitcoin reserve could happen anytime. The federal government is ready to begin funding, she argued, despite legislative red tape.

This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense.



Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime. ⤵️ https://t.co/gUkeZBPQr4 — Cynthia Lummis 🦬 (@CynthiaMLummis) October 6, 2025

Moreover, Japan’s “Iron Lady” and crypto supporter, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has continued raising optimism across cryptocurrency and financial markets.

Speculative Excess is Not Driving the Breakout

According to Glassnode, BTC’s latest ATH was driven by renewed spot demand, record ETF inflows, and strong flows across derivatives markets.

“Improving liquidity, robust ETF inflows, and rising on-chain profitability highlight that this breakout is being supported by structural capital inflows and renewed investor participation, not speculative excess,” the analysts say.

Moreover, the market has entered the fourth quarter “on a strong footing, with a foundation of genuine demand and a healthier balance between leverage, liquidity, and realized profitability.”

On-chain signals strengthened.

Fundamentals and capital flows rose sharply, supported by improving network activity. Profitability metrics also improved, reflecting the current bullish market structure. pic.twitter.com/3KkCHIQ4fR — glassnode (@glassnode) October 6, 2025

Additionally, BTC’s cost basis distribution shows “thin support” between $121,000 and $120,000. There is a key cluster near $117,000 where around 190,000 BTC were last acquired. “A pullback into this area could attract demand as recent buyers defend the level,” Glassnode concludes.

Meanwhile, Bitunix analyst commented that the easing of geopolitical tensions would help shift market focus back toward the US Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, as well as the overall liquidity conditions, “sustaining risk appetite.”

They want traders to keep an eye on sudden geopolitical developments that could trigger short-term volatility.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Tuesday morning, BTC trades at $123,883. This is 1.8% down from its latest all-time high of $126,080 hit on 6 October, just a day after the previous ATH.

BTC is now 8.7% up for the week, 12% in a month, and 95% in a year.

If BTC manages to hold the price level above $124,600, it may move toward $130,000 soon. Conversely, should it drop below $121,100, it could proceed down to $118,500.

Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered, argued that Bitcoin could climb to $135,000 soon and possibly $200,000 by year-end.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,680. Over the past day, it has increased from the low of $4,532 to the high of $4,734.

Overall, it’s up 12% in a week, 9.2% in a month, and 88.2% in a year.

The price is poised to increase further and may move north of $4,750 towards $4,900. Alternatively, it could drop below the $4,500 level.

Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has moved into the greed zone. The crypto fear and greed index rose from 59 yesterday to 62 today. This is a notable increase from 42 recorded a week ago.

Notably, the index hasn’t visited the greed territory since mid-August. It highlights the growing optimism in the market. The level is not high enough to signal an overheated market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Billion-Dollar Inflows

Moreover, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded massive inflows on Monday, with $1.19 billion. The cumulative net inflow has surpassed $61.25 billion.

Of the 12 ETFs, seven saw inflows, and none saw outflows. BlackRock is responsible for the large majority of this with $969.95 million. The next one is Fidelity with $112.32 million.

Source: SoSoValue

The US ETH ETFs also recorded inflows of $176.56 million on 6 October. The cumulative total net inflow is now at $14.6 billion.

Five of the nine finds saw positive flows, and none noted negative flows. BlackRock leads this list with $92.59 million in inflows, followed by Bitwise’s $26.99 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy Inc., reported an unrealized profit of $3.9 billion from its BTC holdings in the third quarter of 2025 and announced a pause.

No new orange dots this week — just a $9 billion reminder of why we HODL. pic.twitter.com/P84m14WF3G — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 5, 2025

Also, according to Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, younger investors’ growing interest in Bitcoin, particularly in emerging markets, is making the coin a preferred store of value over gold.

We’ve been saying Bitcoin should reach half of gold’s market cap after the next halving. Roughly half of gold’s value reflects its use as a store of value rather than industrial or jewelry demand, and surveys show younger consumers in emerging markets increasingly prefer Bitcoin… — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) October 7, 2025

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market has decreased over the past day, and major stock indexes saw a mixed picture on Monday. By the closing time on 6 October, the S&P 500 was up by 0.36%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.78%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.14%. The US government shutdown has delayed the release of economic data, including Friday’s key jobs report.

Is this rally sustainable?

Analysts argue that the market has more room to expand and grow. That said, minor pullbacks are both possible and expected.