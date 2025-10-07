BTC $124,476.94 0.46%
Bitcoin Edges Out Gold As Store Of Value For Younger Emerging Market Investors: VanEck's Sigel

Sigel said if Bitcoin captured half of gold’s store-of-value market, it could reach $644,000 per coin at today’s gold price.
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s growing appeal among younger investors in emerging markets is positioning it as a preferred store of value over gold, according to Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck.

In an X post on Tuesday, Sigel said surveys show younger consumers increasingly favor Bitcoin for wealth preservation. He noted that around half of gold’s market value comes from its role as a store of value rather than industrial or jewelry use.

If Bitcoin were to capture half of that market, he argued, it would imply a value of $644,000 per coin at today’s record gold price.

Erosion Of Trust In Traditional Reserves Drives Case For Bitcoin Adoption

His comments came just hours after Bitcoin hit a new record high of more than $126,000, marking a 95% gain in the past year. The surge has been fueled by institutional inflows, shrinking supply on exchanges and demand for safe-haven assets during political and economic uncertainty.

VanEck’s broader research frames Bitcoin as more than just a speculative asset. In a report published earlier, the firm projected that by 2050, Bitcoin could solidify its role as a key international medium of exchange and evolve into one of the world’s reserve currencies.

The analysis is based on expectations that trust in existing reserve assets will continue to erode. VanEck believes Bitcoin’s scalability challenges, which have limited mainstream adoption, will be addressed by emerging Layer-2 solutions. These upgrades, the firm argues, could unlock faster and cheaper transactions while preserving Bitcoin’s core qualities of immutability and sound monetary design.

VanEck Sees Bitcoin Settling Ten% Of Global Trade By 2050

According to VanEck, Bitcoin could be used to settle 10% of global trade and 5% of domestic trade by 2050. Central banks, in that scenario, would hold about 2.5% of their reserves in the cryptocurrency.

Applying a velocity of money framework, the firm suggests this level of adoption could support a long-term price of $2.9m per Bitcoin, equal to a total market capitalization of $61 trillion.

The report also assessed the potential value of Bitcoin’s Layer-2 ecosystem. VanEck estimated these networks, which include scaling solutions for payments and smart contracts, could collectively be worth $7.6 trillion, representing about 12% of Bitcoin’s total future value.

Billions Flow Into Bitcoin ETFs Signaling Growing Mainstream Acceptance

The comparison between Bitcoin and gold has grown sharper this year. Gold climbed above $4,000 per ounce. At the same time, Bitcoin set back-to-back record highs. For many investors, gold still serves as the established hedge. However, Bitcoin’s digital attributes and scarcity are resonating with a younger generation that is more accustomed to digital-native assets.

Meanwhile, institutional adoption has added further weight to this shift. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US and other markets have attracted billions in inflows. These products provide regulated access and signal growing mainstream acceptance. As a result, the psychological gap between Bitcoin and gold as competing stores of value has narrowed.

Sigel’s remarks reflect this generational shift in preference. Gold has served as a safe haven for centuries. Yet younger investors in fast-growing economies now appear more willing to back Bitcoin’s long-term role in the financial system.

[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

Altcoin News
India to Roll Out Sovereign RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Minister Flags Unbacked Crypto
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-07 05:04:44
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Sets New Record High Above $126K As Political Gridlock Boosts Haven Assets
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-07 03:01:22
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
