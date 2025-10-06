Bitcoin Price Prediction: Saylor’s $3.9B Profit, Japan’s Pro-Crypto Shift, and a Technical Path to $160K
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitcoin’s surge above $125,000 reflects growing institutional demand and global confidence. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. paused new buys after a $3.9 billion profit, while Japan’s new pro-growth leadership and U.S. shutdown fears are fueling safe-haven inflows.
As noted in my previous forecast, Bitcoin’s chart targets $128K–$130K next, with the structure hinting at a potential move toward $160K ahead.
Saylor Pauses Bitcoin Purchases After $3.9B Q3 Gain
Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy Inc., reported an unrealized profit of $3.9 billion from its Bitcoin holdings in the third quarter of 2025. Despite this record gain, Saylor announced that the firm would pause new Bitcoin purchases, a rare move for a company known for buying during market strength.
Strategy now holds 640,031 BTC at an average cost below $74,000, with its total value exceeding $79 billion. In a post on X, Saylor stated that total profits — including the gains from October — have surpassed $9 billion.
While some traders joked about the pause, others viewed it as a brief cooling-off period following exceptional returns. The decision underscores Strategy’s disciplined approach, while its massive Bitcoin profits continue to reinforce long-term confidence in BTC’s future.
Wall Street Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Surge Despite U.S. Shutdown
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $125,559 on October 5, doubling in value over the past year even as the U.S. government shutdown continues. The milestone highlights strong investor confidence in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
According to Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered, Bitcoin could climb to $135,000 soon and possibly $200,000 by year-end. He attributes the rally to surging inflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, which may attract up to $20 billion in new investments.
Kendrick said the shutdown is driving investors toward Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset, replacing traditional markets shaken by uncertainty. Analysts believe this shift in sentiment could sustain BTC’s momentum and push it to fresh record highs in the months ahead.
Japan’s New Prime Minister Sparks Optimism in Crypto Markets
Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has boosted optimism across cryptocurrency and financial markets. Her election sent the Nikkei index up 5%, reaching a new high as investors welcomed her pro-growth and low-interest policies.
Known as Japan’s “Iron Lady,” Takaichi has long championed tax incentives, innovation, and digital asset adoption. As a former minister, she even supported allowing cryptocurrency donations to politicians, signaling her progressive stance on blockchain technology.
Analysts believe her leadership could bring clearer crypto regulations and attract more Japanese investors to assets like Bitcoin. With BTC already trading above $125,400, expectations surrounding Japan’s pro-growth government may strengthen demand and further drive prices higher amid global economic uncertainty.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis – Bearish Butterfly Nears Completion Zone
As discussed in my previous forecast, Bitcoin is consolidating near $125,200, showing strength after its breakout from the $118,000 zone. The broader trend remains bullish, guided by an ascending channel that continues to define October’s momentum.
Bitcoin is now approaching the upper boundary of a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern, with the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) projected between $128,000 and $130,000.
On the 4-hour chart, BTC maintains higher lows and trades well above both the 50-SMA ($119,012) and the 100-SMA ($115,740), confirming trend continuation. The RSI near 70 suggests mildly overbought conditions, indicating that while momentum has cooled, buyers still hold the upper hand.
If Bitcoin holds above $124,600, it could extend toward $130,000, completing the harmonic structure. Failure to sustain above $121,100 could invite a retest of $118,500. For now, the bias remains bullish — with the structure hinting that Bitcoin’s next expansion phase could target $160,000 in the months ahead.
Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.
By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.
Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0002605. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.
$MAXI holders gain access to:
- Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
- Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
- Community-driven partner events and future integrations
You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.
Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000