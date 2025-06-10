Why Is Crypto Up Today? – June 10, 2025

Together, several elements “have restored momentum after Friday’s dip, suggesting continued institutional appetite and improved investor confidence are the primary forces driving today’s recovery,” says James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet.

Journalist Sead Fadilpašić Journalist Sead Fadilpašić About Author Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 9, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto market has finally turned green again thanks to the institutional inflows and easing concerns around US regulations. 98 of the top 100 coins have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased by 1.8% to $3.54 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $126 billion, back to its typical levels.

TL;DR: The market has market a notable increase, with 98 of the top 100 coins green; BTC moves towards an attempt to test the $111,814 level; ETH is the top 10’s highest gainer, with the coin hitting several milestones; Investors are watching the US-China trade talks as they enter the second day; US spot BTC ETFs record notable inflow, spot ETH ETFs see sixteen days of inflows; The rally seems sustainable for now, but the market is currently highly sensitive to the ongoing macroeconomic developments.



Crypto Winners & Losers

All top 10 coins per market cap have seen their prices increase over the past 24 hours.

Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 3.7%, breaking through the $106,000, $107,000, and $108,000 levels. It’s currently trading at $109,357.

Error: Invalid date format. Please use YYYY-MM-DD.

Ethereum (ETH) is the day’s best performer. It’s up 7.2% to the price of $2,665. Notably, ETH staking saw the total amount locked on the Beacon Chain hit an all-time high of 34.65 million ETH on Sunday. Additionally, the coin surpassed the 12-day high of $2,700 in the intraday term.

ICYMI: Over $20 billion worth of ETH is staked via @LidoFinance. pic.twitter.com/ZKKq8FKJYZ — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the category’s lowest gainer is Tron (TRX), as it increased by 0.5% to $0.2861.

Moreover, only two of the top 100 coins have seen their prices decrease at the time of writing. LEO Token (LEO) and XDC Network (XDC) are down 2.2% and 0.9% to $9.09 and $0.06071, respectively.

On the other hand, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is the category’s best performer, having appreciated 18.2% to $1.24. Eight other coins saw double-digit increases.

Notably, investors are now focused on the US–China trade talks in London, as they resume for a second day on Tuesday. These talks could easily impact the crypto and stocks market both.

Reigniting Bullish Positioning

Sergei Gorev, Head of Risk at YouHodler, argues that BTC quotes are “in a state of uncertainty.” Many global traders are gradually shifting from the US dollar to more risky assets, including crypto. At the same time, the BTC chart shows “erratic” price movements, and there is a possibility of a local price hike.

“There is a ‘Head and Shoulders’ picture, which, when implemented in its scenario, can lead to a correction in the price of BTC to the level of $92,000,” Gorev argued.

Source: Sergei Gorev, TradingView

According to James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet, persistent ETF inflows and continuing regulatory progress bolster upward crypto momentum.

BTC’s rebound from $100,000 on 5 June “speaks to its resilience” and “robustness,” he says. Two key factors power this: institutional inflows into spot ETFs and easing concerns around US regulations.

“The fact that the markets did not react to major macro factors like the U.S. losing its AAA credit rating also demonstrates growing investor confidence,” Toledano says. Moreover, we could see a US Federal Reserve rate cut as early as July. The expectations “have reignited bullish positioning.”

A Federal Reserve dovish shift, particularly a summer rate cut of between 25-50 basis points, would likely accelerate BTC’s climb by making risk assets more attractive, the COO argues. This is certainly something to keep an eye on.

“Together, these elements have restored momentum after Friday’s dip, suggesting continued institutional appetite and improved investor confidence are the primary forces driving today’s recovery.”

However, BTC will face strong resistance around $112,000–$125,000. Here, profit-taking could trigger temporary pullbacks before any new highs are tested, Toledano concluded.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

BTC currently trades at $109,357, the nearest to the all-time high it’s been in days. For context, the coin hit the ATH of $111,814 on 22 May. Notably, BTC also hit the intraday high of $110,282 just hours ago. Breaking $111,848 would lead to testing additional resistance levels at $115,103 and $118,358.

Bitcoin’s price is held up by the rising investor interest, with over 80 publicly traded companies now holding BTC. Governments are also increasingly (deliberating) adding the coin to the coffers. For example, the U.S. government owns nearly 200,000 BTC.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

The day’s best performer among the top 10, Ethereum, hit an intraday high of $2,719, seeing a slight pullback since, and indicating a potential further increase. The current resistance level is $2,720, meaning that further gains are possible if this level is surpassed and held.

Error: Invalid date format. Please use YYYY-MM-DD.

Moreover, the crypto market sentiment jumped from the neutral to the green zone. Crypto Fear and Greed Index has increased from 55 yesterday to 64 today. This is a generally bullish sentiment, indicating an optimistic market with investors actively buying.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) finally recorded another net inflow on 9 June, of $396.27 million. Fidelity is at the top with $172.99 million in inflows, followed by BlackRock’s $120.93 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF recorded $70 billion in assets in 341 days, becoming the fastest ETF to hit this milestone, TradingView points out. Overall, spot BTC ETFs in the US surpassed $120 billion in assets under management (AUM) in less than two years since launch.

Source: SoSoValue

At the same time, US ETH spot ETFs have recorded sixteen consecutive days of inflows, adding another $52.71 million. BlackRock leads this list again with $35.19 million on 9 June. Overall, Ethereum investment products saw $1.5 billion in seven weeks, or 10.5% of total AUM.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, we’ve seen a number of beneficial developments over the past day. In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering enacting a blockchain relief framework that would enable major players to offer products and services “expeditiously.”

South Korea’s Democratic Party proposed a bill to legalize the issuance of stablecoins by local firms, which triggered a surge in local crypto-linked stocks. The initiative faces pushback from the Bank of Korea due to concerns about non-bank entities issuing stablecoins.

🇰🇷 South Korea edges closer to legalizing tokenized securities as President Lee takes office. Bills to enable STOs for real estate, art & more could soon pass amid bipartisan support. #SouthKorea #Crypto #Tokenization https://t.co/yYjlzqiRyh — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025

Moreover, Japan’s SBI Holdings and its banking arm SBI Shinsei invested $50 million into the USDC stablecoin issuer Circle, following the latter’s highly anticipated public listing on the New York Stock Exchange on 5 June.

Notice Regarding the Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. https://t.co/CQRlogvFo0 — 北尾吉孝 (@yoshitaka_kitao) June 9, 2025

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move with stocks today?

The crypto market has seen a notable uptick in the last day, while stocks closed slightly higher on Monday. For example, the S&P 500 has increased by 0.092% and the Nasdaq-100 is up 0.17%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.0026%. Stocks went up as investors awaited news from trade talks between the US and China.

Is this rally sustainable?

Following a several-day-long pullback, the market’s notable increase today has fueled the bullish sentiment, seemingly confirming analysts’ earlier opinion that the decreases are common after an ATH, with another possible rally coming. That said, investors are keeping a close eye on the US–China trade talks in London, which may move the markets in either direction.