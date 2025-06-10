Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $109.7K as Bulls Watch $111.8K
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $109,690, up 3.81% in the last 24 hours, as traders weigh global macro risks and technical momentum. This week’s Bitcoin price prediction leans bullish, following a sharp recovery from the previous week’s dip below $100,400, triggered by the Trump-Musk spat, and a strong bounce fueled by U.S. jobs data and renewed risk appetite.
Investors are now watching U.S.–China trade talks in London, a key geopolitical event that may impact risk markets. So far, Bitcoin has remained resilient above $109,000, signaling investor confidence.
What’s keeping Bitcoin steady? Apart from macro support, institutional participation is growing fast:
- Over 80 publicly traded companies (e.g., MicroStrategy, GameStop) now hold BTC
- The U.S. government owns nearly 200,000 BTC, according to blockchain data
- Gemini’s IPO filing points to sustained investor interest in crypto firms
Together, these factors add legitimacy and long-term demand strength, bolstering bullish Bitcoin price predictions.
Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance at $111.8K
On the technical side, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish as BTC approaches the upper trendline of its ascending channel, testing resistance near $111,848. A breakout here would confirm the bullish continuation setup and target higher resistance levels at $115,103 and $118,358.
The daily RSI is holding at 61, signaling positive momentum but leaving room before overbought conditions emerge. Also worth noting: the June 7 bullish engulfing candle, which often marks a return to trend after a retracement.
Bitcoin price prediction: short-term trade idea
- Entry: Confirmed daily close above $111,848
- Stop-loss: Below $107,616
- Target 1: $115,103
- Target 2: $118,358
- Watch for: RSI divergence or rejection at $111.8K
This bullish setup remains valid as long as BTC stays above the lower channel trendline near $107,000.
Crackdowns and M&A Signal Maturing Market
Beyond price, structural developments are helping shape Bitcoin’s evolving reputation. In Australia, authorities have just charged four money laundering rings involving $123 million in cryptocurrency, showing that even illicit crypto activity can be traced, which boosts trust in blockchain transparency.
Meanwhile, Netcapital (NCPL) acquired the crypto-native platform Mixie, marking a significant step in crypto mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
The fintech firm said the deal enhances its Web3 capabilities, reflecting broader institutional interest. This follows a 2025 trend of consolidation led by players like Coinbase and Ripple.
These headlines support the broader Bitcoin price prediction narrative: strong demand, growing corporate adoption, and tightening legal clarity are laying the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next leg up.
