Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $109.7K as Bulls Watch $111.8K

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $109,690, up 3.81% in the last 24 hours, as traders weigh global macro risks and technical momentum. This week’s Bitcoin price prediction leans bullish, following a sharp recovery from the previous week’s dip below $100,400, triggered by the Trump-Musk spat, and a strong bounce fueled by U.S. jobs data and renewed risk appetite.

Investors are now watching U.S.–China trade talks in London, a key geopolitical event that may impact risk markets. So far, Bitcoin has remained resilient above $109,000, signaling investor confidence.

What’s keeping Bitcoin steady? Apart from macro support, institutional participation is growing fast:

Over 80 publicly traded companies (e.g., MicroStrategy, GameStop) now hold BTC

The U.S. government owns nearly 200,000 BTC, according to blockchain data

Gemini’s IPO filing points to sustained investor interest in crypto firms

Together, these factors add legitimacy and long-term demand strength, bolstering bullish Bitcoin price predictions.

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance at $111.8K

On the technical side, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish as BTC approaches the upper trendline of its ascending channel, testing resistance near $111,848. A breakout here would confirm the bullish continuation setup and target higher resistance levels at $115,103 and $118,358.

The daily RSI is holding at 61, signaling positive momentum but leaving room before overbought conditions emerge. Also worth noting: the June 7 bullish engulfing candle, which often marks a return to trend after a retracement.

Bitcoin price prediction: short-term trade idea

Entry: Confirmed daily close above $111,848

Stop-loss: Below $107,616

Target 1: $115,103

Target 2: $118,358

Watch for: RSI divergence or rejection at $111.8K

This bullish setup remains valid as long as BTC stays above the lower channel trendline near $107,000.

Crackdowns and M&A Signal Maturing Market

Beyond price, structural developments are helping shape Bitcoin’s evolving reputation. In Australia, authorities have just charged four money laundering rings involving $123 million in cryptocurrency, showing that even illicit crypto activity can be traced, which boosts trust in blockchain transparency.

$NCPL buys Mixie, a blockchain-native platform building infrastructure and tools for Web3 games, creator media, and decentralized community engagement. pic.twitter.com/gRzkZzSyi2 — Joey Rattlesnake (@tallahassee_m) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Netcapital (NCPL) acquired the crypto-native platform Mixie, marking a significant step in crypto mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The fintech firm said the deal enhances its Web3 capabilities, reflecting broader institutional interest. This follows a 2025 trend of consolidation led by players like Coinbase and Ripple.

These headlines support the broader Bitcoin price prediction narrative: strong demand, growing corporate adoption, and tightening legal clarity are laying the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next leg up.

