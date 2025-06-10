BTC $109,541.47 3.82%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $109.7K as Bulls Watch $111.8K

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $109,690, up 3.81% in the last 24 hours, as traders weigh global macro risks and technical momentum. This week’s Bitcoin price prediction leans bullish, following a sharp recovery from the previous week’s dip below $100,400, triggered by the Trump-Musk spat, and a strong bounce fueled by U.S. jobs data and renewed risk appetite.

Investors are now watching U.S.–China trade talks in London, a key geopolitical event that may impact risk markets. So far, Bitcoin has remained resilient above $109,000, signaling investor confidence.

What’s keeping Bitcoin steady? Apart from macro support, institutional participation is growing fast:

  • Over 80 publicly traded companies (e.g., MicroStrategy, GameStop) now hold BTC
  • The U.S. government owns nearly 200,000 BTC, according to blockchain data
  • Gemini’s IPO filing points to sustained investor interest in crypto firms

Together, these factors add legitimacy and long-term demand strength, bolstering bullish Bitcoin price predictions.

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance at $111.8K

On the technical side, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish as BTC approaches the upper trendline of its ascending channel, testing resistance near $111,848. A breakout here would confirm the bullish continuation setup and target higher resistance levels at $115,103 and $118,358.

The daily RSI is holding at 61, signaling positive momentum but leaving room before overbought conditions emerge. Also worth noting: the June 7 bullish engulfing candle, which often marks a return to trend after a retracement.

Bitcoin price prediction: short-term trade idea

  • Entry: Confirmed daily close above $111,848
  • Stop-loss: Below $107,616
  • Target 1: $115,103
  • Target 2: $118,358
  • Watch for: RSI divergence or rejection at $111.8K

This bullish setup remains valid as long as BTC stays above the lower channel trendline near $107,000.

Crackdowns and M&A Signal Maturing Market

Beyond price, structural developments are helping shape Bitcoin’s evolving reputation. In Australia, authorities have just charged four money laundering rings involving $123 million in cryptocurrency, showing that even illicit crypto activity can be traced, which boosts trust in blockchain transparency.

Meanwhile, Netcapital (NCPL) acquired the crypto-native platform Mixie, marking a significant step in crypto mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The fintech firm said the deal enhances its Web3 capabilities, reflecting broader institutional interest. This follows a 2025 trend of consolidation led by players like Coinbase and Ripple.

These headlines support the broader Bitcoin price prediction narrative: strong demand, growing corporate adoption, and tightening legal clarity are laying the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next leg up.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $821K—Layer 2 Just Got a Meme-Sized Upgrade

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is taking off as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2, combining speed, scalability, and meme culture. Built to fix Bitcoin’s most significant flaws—slow transactions and high fees—it leverages the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to bring fast, low-cost smart contracts to the BTC ecosystem.

With over $821,823 already raised, early adopters are betting big on its blend of tech innovation and meme appeal.

Core Features That Set It Apart

What makes Bitcoin Hyper different? It’s the only Bitcoin-based Layer 2 that combines the speed of SVM with the security of BTC’s base layer. The Canonical Bridge allows seamless BTC transfers, while low-cost gas fees and high-speed execution empower dApps, meme coins, payments, and more. Audited by Consult, it’s built for speed, trust, and scale.

Staking Rewards and Utility

$HYPER isn’t just a token; it powers the ecosystem. Users can stake it for high APY rewards post-launch, use it for gas fees, and access premium decentralized applications (dApps). Plus, active holders can earn bonuses via governance and early adoption initiatives. That’s real utility in a meme-capable package.

Presale Now Live—Don’t Miss the Price Jump

The public presale is now live, with 1 $HYPER priced at $0.011825. Over 90% of the funding goal has already been raised. Early buyers lock in the price at this stage before the next tier is introduced. Buy with crypto or card, no wallet? No problem. Web3Payments is integrated for a seamless checkout.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
