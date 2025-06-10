BTC $109,213.82 3.36%
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Japanese Financial Giant SBI Pours $50M into Circle Stock, Betting Big on USDC

Circle SBI Group USDC
The investment follows BlackRock’s move to buy 10% of Circle’s IPO shares, showing rising institutional interest in dollar-backed stablecoins.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Circle

Japan’s SBI Holdings and its banking arm SBI Shinsei invested $50m into USDC stablecoin issuer Circle, marking a significant vote of confidence in the fintech firm’s long-term role in global finance.

The deal, split evenly between the two entities, comes after Circle’s highly anticipated public listing on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5.

Circle’s stock surged on debut, opening at $69, more than double its $31 IPO price, before closing the day at $83. At one point, shares touched a high of $123.49, giving the company a fully diluted valuation of $32.1b.

Circle IPO Marks The Biggest Fintech Listing Since Coinbase’s 2021 Debut

The listing was the largest for a fintech firm since Coinbase went public in 2021 and is widely viewed as a signal that the IPO market, long subdued by macro volatility, may be regaining momentum.

NYSE President Lynn Martin called Circle’s debut a bellwether, both for crypto-related firms and for the broader IPO pipeline.

Against this backdrop of investor enthusiasm, SBI secured one of the largest institutional allocations in the offering. The Tokyo-based group framed the purchase as part of its long-running strategy to lead in digital finance.

Institutional Interest Builds As BlackRock And SBI Back Circle’s IPO

SBI Holdings, led by Yoshitaka Kitao, has a long track record of crypto-focused partnerships. In 2016, it invested in Ripple Labs and remains the firm’s largest external shareholder.

Over the years, the group has also backed blockchain firms such as R3 and Securitize, and formed joint ventures to bring blockchain-based remittance and securities solutions to Japan.

Circle represents a new channel for SBI to advance digital dollar infrastructure across Asia. In Nov. 2023, the two firms signed a business alliance. The goal was to promote USDC circulation and develop new use cases in Japan.

By March 2025, SBI VC Trade became the first exchange in Japan to offer USDC to the public. Now, the two sides are setting up a joint venture, Circle SBI Japan KK. This venture aims to fast-track integration with Japan’s financial system.

Circle, for its part, has been positioning USDC as a stable and regulated medium for international payments. With SBI’s latest investment and its ongoing partnership, Circle gains deeper access to the Japanese market at a time when stablecoins are gaining mainstream traction.

The move comes just weeks after BlackRock disclosed plans to purchase around 10% of Circle’s IPO shares, showing growing institutional appetite for exposure to dollar-backed digital currencies.

Shalini Nagarajan
