BTC $115,488.28 1.25%
ETH $4,454.17 1.82%
SOL $228.25 1.39%
PEPE $0.000010 0.78%
SHIB $0.000013 1.25%
DOGE $0.25 3.54%
XRP $3.04 1.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Upbit Goes on Coin Listing Spree as Bithumb Claws Back Market Share

Bithumb Upbit
Bithumb’s market share reached 46% to Upbit’s 50.6% on September 9; Upbit has listed 7 coins in past 10 days
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Upbit Goes on Coin Listing Spree as Bithumb Claws Back Market Share

The crypto exchange Upbit has launched a coin listing spree as a response to its South Korean rival Bithumb’s trading volume growth.

The South Korean newspaper Seoul Kyungjae reported that Upbit has listed seven tokens in the past 10 days.

A table showing the top 12 most-traded coins on the Upbit crypto exchange on September 11, 2025.
The top 12 most-traded coins on the Upbit crypto exchange on September 11, 2025. (Source: CoinGecko)

Upbit Listing Spree: Will It Stop Bithumb’s Surge?

The outlet wrote that on September 9, Bithumb’s domestic market share climbed to 46%, with Upbit’s share standing at 50.6%.

Upbit has dominated the South Korean market since around 2022, enjoying market share dominance above the 80% mark in some months.

This has led some lawmakers to complain that its operator, Dunmau, has become the crypto exchange sector’s de facto monopoly.

But Bithumb has been chipping away at Upbit’s market share in recent months. It has struck a partnership deal with Kookmin Bank, South Korea’s biggest financial player.

And it has also launched a spinoff firm as it looks to become the first domestic exchange to debut on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Upbit appears to have responded to Bithumb’s resurgence by launching new altcoin pairings and listing a wider range of coins.

An unnamed South Korean exchange official told the media outlet that Upbit is concerned that Bithumb has narrowed the market share gap to less than 5% without resorting to novel promotions. The official opined:

“Upbit cannot help but feel a sense of crisis.”

A graph showing trading volumes on the Upbit crypto exchange over the past seven days.
Trading volumes on the Upbit crypto exchange over the past seven days (Source: CoinGecko)

WLD Listing

The media outlet wrote that Upbit’s response to Worldcoin (WLD) trade volume growth in South Korea has been telling.

When WLD transaction volumes pushed Bithumb’s market share to 46% on September 9, Upbit responded rapidly.

Upbit announced it would be listing WLD at 7 pm KST the same day and completed its listing just two hours later, at 9 pm KST.

Upbit’s latest listing, at 1:30 am KST on September 11, was the Linea (LINEA). The exchange’s September listings tally has already surpassed its total number of listings for the whole of August.

A graph showing WLD prices over the past month.
WLD prices over the past month. (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Customers May Suffer, Experts Warn

The market leader has traditionally taken a much more conservative attitude to coin listing than Bithumb, which also continues to add coins to its platform.

Should the two firms become embroiled in a listings war, critics warn, customers could suffer in the long run.

Experts said they were “concerned” that the “fierce competition between exchanges” could lead platform managers to make “hasty decisions” that “compromise the review process.”

A graph showing trading volumes on the Bithumb crypto exchange over the past seven days.
Trading volumes on the Bithumb crypto exchange over the past seven days (Source: CoinGecko)

The experts noted that while listing frenzies continue, South Korean delisting events are becoming more common.

A combined total of 25 altcoins have been delisted by Bithumb, Upbit, and their closest rivals, Korbit, Coinone, and GOPAX, since July this year.

Several of these coins had only recently been listed on the platforms. An unnamed crypto industry executive suggested that Seoul’s efforts to police the sector may be at fault.

The source said:

“Regulators only allow domestic exchanges to provide spot trading. That means that the only way they can compete with one another is by expanding their listings. It is ironic that regulators’ attempts to police the industry are actually spurring listing competition and weakening investor protection.”

Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-04 20:21:45
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.04
1.32 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$228.25
1.39 %
Solana
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
0.78 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-04 20:21:45
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Upbit Goes on Coin Listing Spree as Bithumb Claws Back Market Share
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-11 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-11 22:30:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors