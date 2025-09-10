Worldcoin Price Prediction: South Korea’s Largest Exchange Lists WLD – Could This Trigger a Global Breakout?

Worldcoin just ripped through a year-long resistance with its biggest volume candle ever, fueled by Upbit — South Korea’s largest exchange — listing WLD. That listing opens up major exposure to Asia’s massive crypto market and expands global liquidity, which has analysts rolling out fresh Worldcoin price prediction targeting higher levels ahead.

On fundamentals, adoption is exploding. Worldcoin hit a new ATH in active users, climbing to 7th place among all Ethereum L2s with over 800K monthly active users in under 12 months. With more than 15M users and 350M+ transactions already logged, the project is expanding fast across the U.S., LATAM, Asia, and Africa.

All of this momentum is stacking bullish pressure, and many traders see room for Worldcoin’s price to push into new highs if demand keeps accelerating.

Worldcoin Price Prediction: WLD Is Up 150% In 4 days

Worldcoin futures open interest has surged to a new all-time high of $852 million, signaling intense speculative activity and increased market volatility.

WLD price action just went on a huge ride, it first climbed smoothly inside that rising channel, then slid into a falling one through August. Then when price bounced out of the blue demand zone near $1.00, it went blasting straight into resistance at $2.20. A clean breakout above that level would lock in the bullish continuation setup.

The RSI has been overbought but is cooling down now, which fits with the idea of a minor pullback. MACD is still bullish with momentum looking strong. If price dips back into that demand zone, that’s the spot buyers are likely to reload heavy before aiming for a measured 76% move toward $3+.

For now, price is holding near a key support at $1.80, with another layer of support around $1.60 if selling pressure grows. This makes the next move critical, either a bounce back toward $2.2 and beyond, or a slide toward deeper support.

