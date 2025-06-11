Uniswap Blasts 30% in Two Days as $4.7B On-Chain Surge Tees Up $15 Breakout
Uniswap ($UNI) erupted 30% in two days, smashing through a 100-day slump as traders bet the DEX giant could steal a piece of BNB’s market. With $4.7B in daily volume, Uniswap is now outpacing its 2021 bull run peaks.
With $4.7B in daily swaps and $2.73B locked, Uniswap’s total value locked (TVL) now dwarfs that of entire Layer-1 chains. Analysts eye $15 for $UNI if the momentum holds.
Uniswap Dominates With $2.73B TVL, Surpassing Rival DEXs and Layer-1 Chains
This dominance is supported by DefiLlama data, which shows that Uniswap’s daily volume ($4.7B) and TVL ($2.73B) now eclipse those of rivals like PancakeSwap and even Layer-1 chains such as Avalanche and Sui. Uniswap’s daily volume also exceeds the combined totals of Orca, Raydium, Meteora, and Pump.fun.
As of May 25, Uniswap’s monthly trading activity had risen above its previous highs from the 2021 bull market.
At the same time, the total value locked in its ecosystem has continued to grow steadily. On-chain data shows that the Ethereum-based protocol now holds over $2.73 billion in locked assets.
Uniswap’s TVL also exceeds that of standalone blockchains like Aptos and Avalanche, a rare feat for a single protocol built atop Ethereum.
Analyst Predicts $UNI Breakout to $10 Amid DEX Growth
Uniswap’s strong performance suggests substantial growth, which could help the $UNI token regain its former market position. Analysts point to this trend as a key factor in the token’s potential recovery.
Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, recently shared analytical data illustrating the growing preference among traders for decentralized exchanges like Uniswap over centralized platforms such as Binance.
At just a $5.2B market cap, a fraction of BNB’s $94B empire, many argue that the token could 10X if it captures even 10% of Binance’s user base.
The thesis gained fuel when top chartist Ali Martinez flagged $UNI’s breakout pattern.
Martinez added that “Uniswap is achieving breakout momentum,” and projected that the token has established $10 as its near-term objective.
Technical Analysis: MACD Bullish Cross Points to $UNI’s Next Leg to $14.73
The $UNI/USDT daily chart displays a bullish harmonic formation, resembling either a Gartley or Bat pattern variation, which has materialized throughout recent price movements.
The ‘XABCD’ structure within this pattern indicates a completed sequence, typically followed by sharp upward price reactions, exactly matching the recent surge from approximately $5.00 to above $8.00.
This substantial rebound, particularly during the ‘C’ to ‘D’ phase, has positioned $UNI within a zone where bullish momentum could accelerate considerably.
Beyond this zone lies a more ambitious target range of $14.73 to $15.22, representing an 87% upside from current levels. Supporting this outlook, the MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover, as the MACD line crosses above its trigger line—a classic continuation pattern.
