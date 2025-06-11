Uniswap Blasts 30% in Two Days as $4.7B On-Chain Surge Tees Up $15 Breakout

Uniswap ($UNI) erupted 30% in two days, smashing through a 100-day slump as traders bet the DEX giant could steal a piece of BNB’s market. With $4.7B in daily volume, Uniswap is now outpacing its 2021 bull run peaks.

With $4.7B in daily swaps and $2.73B locked, Uniswap’s total value locked (TVL) now dwarfs that of entire Layer-1 chains. Analysts eye $15 for $UNI if the momentum holds.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Uniswap Dominates With $2.73B TVL, Surpassing Rival DEXs and Layer-1 Chains

This dominance is supported by DefiLlama data, which shows that Uniswap’s daily volume ($4.7B) and TVL ($2.73B) now eclipse those of rivals like PancakeSwap and even Layer-1 chains such as Avalanche and Sui. Uniswap’s daily volume also exceeds the combined totals of Orca, Raydium, Meteora, and Pump.fun.

Source: DefilLama

As of May 25, Uniswap’s monthly trading activity had risen above its previous highs from the 2021 bull market.

At the same time, the total value locked in its ecosystem has continued to grow steadily. On-chain data shows that the Ethereum-based protocol now holds over $2.73 billion in locked assets.

Uniswap’s TVL also exceeds that of standalone blockchains like Aptos and Avalanche, a rare feat for a single protocol built atop Ethereum.

Source: DefilLama

Analyst Predicts $UNI Breakout to $10 Amid DEX Growth

Uniswap’s strong performance suggests substantial growth, which could help the $UNI token regain its former market position. Analysts point to this trend as a key factor in the token’s potential recovery.

Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, recently shared analytical data illustrating the growing preference among traders for decentralized exchanges like Uniswap over centralized platforms such as Binance.

my fave chart in crypto



defi 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lc4Lrk22l2 — Hayden Adams 🦄 (@haydenzadams) June 10, 2025

At just a $5.2B market cap, a fraction of BNB’s $94B empire, many argue that the token could 10X if it captures even 10% of Binance’s user base.

The thesis gained fuel when top chartist Ali Martinez flagged $UNI’s breakout pattern.

#Uniswap $UNI is breaking out with momentum and now has its sights set on $10! pic.twitter.com/PClvcLBe3a — Ali (@ali_charts) June 11, 2025

Martinez added that “Uniswap is achieving breakout momentum,” and projected that the token has established $10 as its near-term objective.

Technical Analysis: MACD Bullish Cross Points to $UNI’s Next Leg to $14.73

The $UNI/USDT daily chart displays a bullish harmonic formation, resembling either a Gartley or Bat pattern variation, which has materialized throughout recent price movements.

The ‘XABCD’ structure within this pattern indicates a completed sequence, typically followed by sharp upward price reactions, exactly matching the recent surge from approximately $5.00 to above $8.00.

Source: TradingView

This substantial rebound, particularly during the ‘C’ to ‘D’ phase, has positioned $UNI within a zone where bullish momentum could accelerate considerably.

Beyond this zone lies a more ambitious target range of $14.73 to $15.22, representing an 87% upside from current levels. Supporting this outlook, the MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover, as the MACD line crosses above its trigger line—a classic continuation pattern.