BTC $108,877.09 -0.49%
ETH $2,820.82 2.16%
SOL $163.23 -0.15%
PEPE $0.000012 0.48%
SHIB $0.000013 0.58%
DOGE $0.19 0.72%
XRP $2.30 0.34%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.08
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Uniswap Blasts 30% in Two Days as $4.7B On-Chain Surge Tees Up $15 Breakout

DEX Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
$UNI

Uniswap ($UNI) erupted 30% in two days, smashing through a 100-day slump as traders bet the DEX giant could steal a piece of BNB’s market. With $4.7B in daily volume, Uniswap is now outpacing its 2021 bull run peaks.

With $4.7B in daily swaps and $2.73B locked, Uniswap’s total value locked (TVL) now dwarfs that of entire Layer-1 chains. Analysts eye $15 for $UNI if the momentum holds.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Uniswap Dominates With $2.73B TVL, Surpassing Rival DEXs and Layer-1 Chains

This dominance is supported by DefiLlama data, which shows that Uniswap’s daily volume ($4.7B) and TVL ($2.73B) now eclipse those of rivals like PancakeSwap and even Layer-1 chains such as Avalanche and Sui. Uniswap’s daily volume also exceeds the combined totals of Orca, Raydium, Meteora, and Pump.fun.

Source: DefilLama

As of May 25, Uniswap’s monthly trading activity had risen above its previous highs from the 2021 bull market.

At the same time, the total value locked in its ecosystem has continued to grow steadily. On-chain data shows that the Ethereum-based protocol now holds over $2.73 billion in locked assets.

Uniswap’s TVL also exceeds that of standalone blockchains like Aptos and Avalanche, a rare feat for a single protocol built atop Ethereum.

Source: DefilLama

Analyst Predicts $UNI Breakout to $10 Amid DEX Growth

Uniswap’s strong performance suggests substantial growth, which could help the $UNI token regain its former market position. Analysts point to this trend as a key factor in the token’s potential recovery.

Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, recently shared analytical data illustrating the growing preference among traders for decentralized exchanges like Uniswap over centralized platforms such as Binance.

At just a $5.2B market cap, a fraction of BNB’s $94B empire, many argue that the token could 10X if it captures even 10% of Binance’s user base.

The thesis gained fuel when top chartist Ali Martinez flagged $UNI’s breakout pattern.

Martinez added that “Uniswap is achieving breakout momentum,” and projected that the token has established $10 as its near-term objective.

Technical Analysis: MACD Bullish Cross Points to $UNI’s Next Leg to $14.73

The $UNI/USDT daily chart displays a bullish harmonic formation, resembling either a Gartley or Bat pattern variation, which has materialized throughout recent price movements.

The ‘XABCD’ structure within this pattern indicates a completed sequence, typically followed by sharp upward price reactions, exactly matching the recent surge from approximately $5.00 to above $8.00.

Source: TradingView

This substantial rebound, particularly during the ‘C’ to ‘D’ phase, has positioned $UNI within a zone where bullish momentum could accelerate considerably.

Beyond this zone lies a more ambitious target range of $14.73 to $15.22, representing an 87% upside from current levels. Supporting this outlook, the MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover, as the MACD line crosses above its trigger line—a classic continuation pattern.

Altcoin News
Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
2025-06-09 07:43:17
,
by Amin Ayan
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Uniswap
UNI
$8.06
3.14 %
Uniswap
Sui
SUI
$3.43
0.04 %
Sui
Avalanche
AVAX
$21.83
1.22 %
Avalanche
Aptos
APT
$5.11
1.34 %
Aptos
Ethereum
ETH
$2,821
2.16 %
Ethereum
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,559,417,768,175
4.19
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
2025-06-09 07:43:17
,
by Amin Ayan
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Uniswap Surges 24% on Record $88B Volume, Eyes $12 Breakout
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-06-10 22:24:37
DeFi News
Uniswap Foundation Reports $5.7M in Expenses, $1.1M in Revenue for FY 2024
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-04-24 14:27:32
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors