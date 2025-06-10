Uniswap Surges 24% on Record $88B Volume, Eyes $12 Breakout

Uniswap explodes 24% to $8.34 following SEC DeFi exemptions announcement, breaking out of 3-year wedge pattern as monthly trading volume crushes 2021 highs at $88 billion with analysts targeting parabolic moves to $27-$44.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 9, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The prominent Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Uniswap (UNI) delivered an impressive performance, surging more than 24% within a single trading session.

Currently priced at $8.34, $UNI has bounced back over 90% from its April bottom of $4.60.

Source: CoinMarketCap

This strong recovery has propelled Uniswap back into the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, overtaking several DeFi protocols including PancakeSwap, Aave, and Jupiter. In terms of market cap and price momentum, Uniswap trails only Hyperliquid.

SEC DeFi Exemption Sparks “Summer 2.0” Rally Hopes for Uniswap

The recent Uniswap surge aligns with the U.S. SEC releasing a comprehensive statement indicating that DeFi platforms would receive exemptions from certain regulatory constraints, sparking sentiment around a potential DeFi Summer 2.0 revival across the cryptocurrency market.

$UNI has successfully broken through its 100-day accumulation phase and remains the second-largest DEX by trading volume, trailing only BNB Chain’s PancakeSwap.

Monthly trading volume on @Uniswap was close to all-time highs in May '25. pic.twitter.com/2VkTkGbt80 — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) June 9, 2025

Given these strong fundamentals and technical indicators, numerous cryptocurrency traders believe macro conditions and indicators support Uniswap’s continued upward momentum.

According to Token Terminal data, Uniswap’s monthly trading volume exceeded its 2021 peak of $80 billion, reaching over $88 billion as of May 2025.

Uniswap’s monthly trading volume surpasses the 2021 bull-run high/ source: Token Terminal

Approximately half of this volume, representing over $40 billion, originates from Ethereum layer-2 (L2) solutions, primarily Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

Analysts Target $27–$44 “Parabolic Breakout” for $UNI

As Uniswap reclaims its former prominence, several market analysts present ambitious price forecasts for the $UNI token.

Prominent Bitcoin advocate Bitcoinsensus noted that UNI has remained within a Right-Angled Ascending Broadening Wedge formation for three years and is approaching the pattern’s upper boundary.

$UNI Breakout Watch 📈🚨



After 3 YEARS inside a Right-Angled Ascending Broadening Wedge, Uniswap is making its way towards the upper line of the channel.



This move that historically precedes is likely to break out above the top line and go parabolic once DeFi season starts 📈… pic.twitter.com/QvNdWfB45D — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) June 10, 2025

He confirmed that this price action historically indicates an eventual breakout above the top line, often leading to parabolic moves. His analysis projects a $27.40 target for $UNI once the DeFi sector gains renewed momentum.

Another technical analyst suggested that Uniswap could revisit its May 2021 peak of $44.97, representing a potential 480% increase from current price levels.

Technical Analysis: $UNI Smashes 3-Year Wedge Pattern

The Uniswap ($UNI/USDT) daily chart reveals that the token’s breakout occurred following an extended consolidation period within the $5.50–$6.50 range, clearly defined by the blue horizontal zone.

This decisive upward movement indicates renewed bullish sentiment, backed by substantial volume reaching $1.44 billion.

$UNI breaks out of a 3-year wedge pattern, targets $15. Source: TradingView

From a technical standpoint, UNI has successfully escaped a descending wedge formation, representing a textbook bullish reversal pattern.

The immediate upside objective sits at the first major resistance level of $11.6.

Should $UNI sustain this positive momentum and clear that threshold, the intermediate target will reach $15.5. Subsequently, a major resistance area at $18 will become relevant only after a convincing breach of the $16 level.

Additionally, the MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover, with the MACD line (blue) advancing above the trigger line (orange), confirming the momentum shift.

Considering the breakout from consolidation, elevated volume activity, and bullish MACD crossover, UNI’s price trajectory now favors the upside, with $11.6 serving as the next key level to monitor.