BTC $110,067.99 -0.05%
ETH $2,799.68 5.12%
SOL $164.02 2.52%
PEPE $0.000012 2.80%
SHIB $0.000013 0.92%
DOGE $0.19 0.30%
XRP $2.31 -0.52%
ETH Gas (gwei) 4.46
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Uniswap Surges 24% on Record $88B Volume, Eyes $12 Breakout

DEX Uniswap
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Uniswap explodes 24% to $8.34 following SEC DeFi exemptions announcement, breaking out of 3-year wedge pattern as monthly trading volume crushes 2021 highs at $88 billion with analysts targeting parabolic moves to $27-$44.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Uniswap Explodes 24% to $8.21 — Can UNI Hit $12 as Volume Crushes 2021 Highs?

The prominent Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Uniswap (UNI) delivered an impressive performance, surging more than 24% within a single trading session.

Currently priced at $8.34, $UNI has bounced back over 90% from its April bottom of $4.60.

Uniswap Explodes 24% to $8.21 — Can UNI Hit $12 as Volume Crushes 2021 Highs?
Source: CoinMarketCap

This strong recovery has propelled Uniswap back into the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, overtaking several DeFi protocols including PancakeSwap, Aave, and Jupiter. In terms of market cap and price momentum, Uniswap trails only Hyperliquid.

SEC DeFi Exemption Sparks “Summer 2.0” Rally Hopes for Uniswap

The recent Uniswap surge aligns with the U.S. SEC releasing a comprehensive statement indicating that DeFi platforms would receive exemptions from certain regulatory constraints, sparking sentiment around a potential DeFi Summer 2.0 revival across the cryptocurrency market.

$UNI has successfully broken through its 100-day accumulation phase and remains the second-largest DEX by trading volume, trailing only BNB Chain’s PancakeSwap.

Given these strong fundamentals and technical indicators, numerous cryptocurrency traders believe macro conditions and indicators support Uniswap’s continued upward momentum.

According to Token Terminal data, Uniswap’s monthly trading volume exceeded its 2021 peak of $80 billion, reaching over $88 billion as of May 2025.

Uniswap Explodes 24% to $8.21 — Can UNI Hit $12 as Volume Crushes 2021 Highs?
Uniswap’s monthly trading volume surpasses the 2021 bull-run high/ source: Token Terminal

Approximately half of this volume, representing over $40 billion, originates from Ethereum layer-2 (L2) solutions, primarily Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base.

Analysts Target $27–$44 “Parabolic Breakout” for $UNI

As Uniswap reclaims its former prominence, several market analysts present ambitious price forecasts for the $UNI token.

Prominent Bitcoin advocate Bitcoinsensus noted that UNI has remained within a Right-Angled Ascending Broadening Wedge formation for three years and is approaching the pattern’s upper boundary.

He confirmed that this price action historically indicates an eventual breakout above the top line, often leading to parabolic moves. His analysis projects a $27.40 target for $UNI once the DeFi sector gains renewed momentum.

Another technical analyst suggested that Uniswap could revisit its May 2021 peak of $44.97, representing a potential 480% increase from current price levels.

Technical Analysis: $UNI Smashes 3-Year Wedge Pattern

The Uniswap ($UNI/USDT) daily chart reveals that the token’s breakout occurred following an extended consolidation period within the $5.50–$6.50 range, clearly defined by the blue horizontal zone.

This decisive upward movement indicates renewed bullish sentiment, backed by substantial volume reaching $1.44 billion.

Uniswap Explodes 24% to $8.21 — Can UNI Hit $12 as Volume Crushes 2021 Highs?
$UNI breaks out of a 3-year wedge pattern, targets $15. Source: TradingView

From a technical standpoint, UNI has successfully escaped a descending wedge formation, representing a textbook bullish reversal pattern.

The immediate upside objective sits at the first major resistance level of $11.6.

Should $UNI sustain this positive momentum and clear that threshold, the intermediate target will reach $15.5. Subsequently, a major resistance area at $18 will become relevant only after a convincing breach of the $16 level.

Additionally, the MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover, with the MACD line (blue) advancing above the trigger line (orange), confirming the momentum shift.

Considering the breakout from consolidation, elevated volume activity, and bullish MACD crossover, UNI’s price trajectory now favors the upside, with $11.6 serving as the next key level to monitor.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Uniswap
UNI
$8.48
24.14 %
Uniswap
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,581,038,436,329
4.24
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Jupiter Price Doubles to $0.61, $2.6B TVL indicates Uniswap Challenge
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-05-23 19:26:51
DeFi News
Bancor Launches Historic Patent War Against Uniswap – Could This $40B DEX Battle Redefine DeFi IP Rights?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-20 21:21:43
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors