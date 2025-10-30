BTC $107,075.04 -4.04%
ETH $3,714.29 -5.94%
SOL $180.14 -7.94%
PEPE $0.0000063 -11.79%
SHIB $0.0000094 -8.15%
DOGE $0.17 -9.06%
XRP $2.41 -7.48%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Enters Tokenization Ring — Mavryk Network Supports Gym Empire

Khabib Nurmagomedov Tokenization
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping into a new kind of arena — the world of blockchain tokenization. Mavryk Network, the layer-1 blockchain powering the tokenization of $10 billion in real-world assets (RWAs), has announced that Khabib’s global gym franchise will be tokenized on the Mavryk blockchain.

The initiative forms part of a multi-billion-dollar deal between Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank Group, marking one of the most ambitious real-world asset integrations in the fitness industry to date.

The project aims to tokenize Khabib Gyms worldwide, transforming them into tradeable onchain assets. Once launched, investors will be able to buy fractionalized ownership stakes through MultiBank.io’s RWA platform, powered by Mavryk’s suite of tokenization tools.

Mavryk and MultiBank Bring RWAs Mainstream

“With much of the hype around RWAs, it’s on builders to deliver the right infrastructure for these assets to truly scale to their potential and go mainstream,” said Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk. “This partnership shows what’s possible when real assets meet real infrastructure.”

By combining MultiBank Group’s deep financial expertise and regulatory track record with Mavryk’s RWA-focused decentralized blockchain, the collaboration establishes a transparent, compliant, and secure environment for investors and institutions.

Tokenized versions of Khabib Gyms will be listed on MultiBank.io, enabling both primary issuance and secondary trading of fractionalized assets. Verified investors will gain seamless access to a regulated marketplace designed to integrate the best of traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi-driven transparency and liquidity.

Fan Ownership and Yield Participation

Khabib’s supporters and investors will be able to participate directly in the growth of his fitness brand. Token holders will earn a share of annual yield derived from gym operations, with all transactions and ownership records verifiable on Mavryk’s blockchain.

The onchain model of shared ownership turns fans into stakeholders, aligning financial incentives with brand loyalty. It also showcases how tokenization can democratize access to traditionally illiquid assets such as private business ventures, sports facilities, and franchises.

Expanding a Multi-Billion-Dollar Tokenization Vision

The Khabib Gym initiative extends Mavryk’s broader partnership with MultiBank, which already includes the tokenization of over $10 billion in UAE real estate through MAG Lifestyle Development — featuring luxury properties like The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Keturah Reserve.

By investing in Mavryk and its native $MVRK token, MultiBank gains strategic access to the blockchain infrastructure it views as essential to scaling its global tokenization roadmap.

The collaboration reflects a growing industry shift: bringing regulated, yield-bearing real assets onchain to create borderless, accessible investment opportunities.

With the tokenization of Khabib’s gym network, Mavryk and MultiBank are not just merging sports and finance — they’re demonstrating how blockchain technology can redefine global asset ownership, fan engagement, and capital formation in the real world.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 28, 2025
2025-10-28 11:34:03
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
2025-10-27 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Grok AI Says Bitcoin Will Hit $200K By End of 2025 And It’s Pure Analysis, Not Human Belief – Is This Really Possible?
2025-10-30 11:33:59
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,766,088,753,868
-3.49
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 28, 2025
2025-10-28 11:34:03
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
2025-10-27 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Grok AI Says Bitcoin Will Hit $200K By End of 2025 And It’s Pure Analysis, Not Human Belief – Is This Really Possible?
2025-10-30 11:33:59
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Chainlink Price Prediction: Crypto Twitter Points to LINK Exchange Reserves Multi-Year Lows – Is a Supply Shock Coming?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-30 19:06:23
Press Releases
Your Ultimate Guide to Futurist Conference Side Events & Experiences
2025-10-30 19:05:09
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors