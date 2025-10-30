UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Enters Tokenization Ring — Mavryk Network Supports Gym Empire

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 30, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping into a new kind of arena — the world of blockchain tokenization. Mavryk Network, the layer-1 blockchain powering the tokenization of $10 billion in real-world assets (RWAs), has announced that Khabib’s global gym franchise will be tokenized on the Mavryk blockchain.

The initiative forms part of a multi-billion-dollar deal between Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank Group, marking one of the most ambitious real-world asset integrations in the fitness industry to date.

The project aims to tokenize Khabib Gyms worldwide, transforming them into tradeable onchain assets. Once launched, investors will be able to buy fractionalized ownership stakes through MultiBank.io’s RWA platform, powered by Mavryk’s suite of tokenization tools.

Mavryk and MultiBank Bring RWAs Mainstream

“With much of the hype around RWAs, it’s on builders to deliver the right infrastructure for these assets to truly scale to their potential and go mainstream,” said Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk. “This partnership shows what’s possible when real assets meet real infrastructure.”

By combining MultiBank Group’s deep financial expertise and regulatory track record with Mavryk’s RWA-focused decentralized blockchain, the collaboration establishes a transparent, compliant, and secure environment for investors and institutions.

Tokenized versions of Khabib Gyms will be listed on MultiBank.io, enabling both primary issuance and secondary trading of fractionalized assets. Verified investors will gain seamless access to a regulated marketplace designed to integrate the best of traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi-driven transparency and liquidity.

Fan Ownership and Yield Participation

Khabib’s supporters and investors will be able to participate directly in the growth of his fitness brand. Token holders will earn a share of annual yield derived from gym operations, with all transactions and ownership records verifiable on Mavryk’s blockchain.

The onchain model of shared ownership turns fans into stakeholders, aligning financial incentives with brand loyalty. It also showcases how tokenization can democratize access to traditionally illiquid assets such as private business ventures, sports facilities, and franchises.

Expanding a Multi-Billion-Dollar Tokenization Vision

The Khabib Gym initiative extends Mavryk’s broader partnership with MultiBank, which already includes the tokenization of over $10 billion in UAE real estate through MAG Lifestyle Development — featuring luxury properties like The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Keturah Reserve.

By investing in Mavryk and its native $MVRK token, MultiBank gains strategic access to the blockchain infrastructure it views as essential to scaling its global tokenization roadmap.

The collaboration reflects a growing industry shift: bringing regulated, yield-bearing real assets onchain to create borderless, accessible investment opportunities.

With the tokenization of Khabib’s gym network, Mavryk and MultiBank are not just merging sports and finance — they’re demonstrating how blockchain technology can redefine global asset ownership, fan engagement, and capital formation in the real world.