Maybank Launches Tokenized On-Chain Money Market Fund with Marketnode and BNP Paribas

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Last updated: 
Malaysian multinational bank Maybank and BNP Paribas have teamed up with Singapore based digital market infrastructure firm Marketnode to launch Maybank’s Money Market Fund on-chain, marking a major move toward tokenized investment products.

In a an announcement the firms’ said the collaboration is a step toward mainstream fund tokenization, improving the accessibility and transparency of traditional investment products. BNP Paribas will serve as the transfer agent, integrating tokenization seamlessly into existing capital markets infrastructure.

The initiative matches Singapore’s growing role as a global hub for regulated tokenization, particularly in the funds and fixed-income sectors, where financial institutions are actively piloting blockchain-based solutions to unlock liquidity and automate settlement.

Marketnode’s Gateway Powers Tokenization Architecture

The project will use Marketnode’s modular platform, Gateway, as the core tokenization architecture. According to the firm Gateway allows interoperable issuance and management of digital assets across both EVM and non-EVM networks, with recent integrations including Solana, Stellar, and XRP Ledger.

“As tokenization accelerates from concept to reality, the industry’s infrastructure must evolve just as boldly. By bridging infrastructural gaps and uniting expertise across our partners, we are defining what the next generation of trusted, interoperable markets can look like in Asia,” said said Andrew Scott, Head of Digital Assets at Marketnode.

Marketnode is backed by Euroclear, HSBC, SGX Group, and Temasek, and is expanding its infrastructure across credit, funds, and structured products, helping financial institutions transition to blockchain operations.

Maybank Embraces Singapore’s Tokenized Future

“We are excited to collaborate with Marketnode and BNP Paribas to bring our Maybank Money Market Fund on-chain,” said Ivan Won, Head of Product & Marketing. “This enhances modern-day investors’ access to our products and reflects our commitment to leverage technology as we venture into a tokenized future — one that the Singapore financial industry is rapidly embracing.”

This latest launch will also build on Singapore’s regulatory support for tokenization under Project Guardian, which promotes interoperability and risk management standards across tokenized capital markets.

BNP Paribas and Institutional Adoption

Luc Renard, Head of Southeast Asia, Securities Services at BNP Paribas, highlights the bank’s strategic focus on tokenization. “As tokenization of money market funds gains attention for their potential growth and reach, financial services have an increasingly important role to drive the next stage of development. We are proud to collaborate with Maybank and Marketnode to stay at the forefront of this evolution,” said Renard.

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to expand tokenization capabilities across additional Maybank fund portfolios and explore on-chain collateral use cases, paving the way for a more efficient, flexible, and transparent financial ecosystem.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
